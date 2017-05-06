News By Tag
Toll Brothers and Lennar Release Renderings and Floorplans at Altair Irvine
"At Altair Irvine, we're showcasing some of our best floorplans and home styles to date," said Seth Ring, Toll Brothers Group President. "It's an exciting time for us to share these floorplans and renderings allowing prospective homebuyers the opportunity to see these designs firsthand."
With plans to open this Fall, a total of ten neighborhoods will be built by Toll Brothers and Lennar. All homes will boast high-end details, outdoor living spaces, beautiful appointments and more.
Toll Brothers, America's Luxury Home Builder®, will build four neighborhoods, each of which will offer a variety of two- and three-story single-family home designs, including both modern and traditional exteriors. Homebuyers will have the opportunity to personalize their dream home with hundreds of interior options available at the Irvine Design Studio. With a wide variety of spectacular floor plans for homeshoppers to choose from, Toll Brothers offers a new level of luxury with impressive curved staircases, spacious luxury outdoor living spaces and gourmet kitchens. Offering some of the largest home sites in the community, home designs will range in size from approximately 4,300 to 5,400 square feet.
"We're beyond thrilled to finally unveil these stunning new homes and wow-worthy floorplans,"
Lennar's six neighborhoods will offer a wide variety of single-family home designs in various sizes. Each impeccable home comes with the highest level of luxury upgrades Lennar has ever offered through their signature Everything's Included® package – all at no additional cost. These new homes will be complete with energy-efficient features, including solar electric packages, the latest in home technology and many of today's most popular add-ons, all included as standard. The neighborhoods will tout their own series of stylish floor plans and homes that will range in size from approximately 2,542 to 6,625 square feet, which includes Lennar's Next Gen® – The Home Within a Home®, designed specifically for multigenerational living.
Behind the gates will sit stunning scenery surrounded by rolling hills and panoramic views. The community will boast lush community parks, recreational facilities, sparkling pools and spas, nearby trails, distinctive architecture and more. Residents will also gain access to the highly-ranked and award-winning Irvine Unified School District. With the Portola High School and Beacon Park School recently opening in 2016, these brand new schools offer some the most innovated and technologically savvy instruction in the area.
A priority sales list is now forming and interested buyers are encouraged to sign up to stay informed as pricing, sales, event information and updates become released. To get on the "A" list, visit www.altairirvine.com.
Founded in 1954, Lennar began building their well-known reputation for high standards, quality construction and uncompromising value. With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, integrity and excellent customer care. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* From FORTUNE Magazine, March 1, 2017 ©2017 Time Inc. FORTUNE and The World's Most Admired Companies are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Toll Brothers, Inc.
