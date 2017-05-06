News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The importance of a suitable earthing
A proper earthing system is essential in order to safely operate in any electrical installation. Aplicaciones Tecnológicas offers a multitude of solutions to achieve an efficient dispersion of the current, even in situations of high earth resistance.
On the grounding section of our website you will find detailed information about our extensive range of products. The section includes the following product families: electrodes, ground enhancing products, earth pits, equipotential bonds, earth clamps and conductors.
Each product is presented along with its table of technical characteristics, dimensions, material and weight. Additionally, we have a pdf file that you can download by clicking on "+ info" with further information or installation tips.
http://lightningprotection-
Contact
Aplicaciones Tecnologicas SA
***@at3w.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse