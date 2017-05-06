 
Industry News





The importance of a suitable earthing

 
PATERNA, Spain - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- In APLICACIONES TECNOLOGICAS, S.A we are experts in lightning protection systems and lightning rods. We have at your disposal all the existing technology and innovate every day, giving suitable solutions to each particular case. We manufacture our products according to maximum quality standards. Research, innovation and safety are the key factor underlining our leadership and presence the world over.

A proper earthing system is essential in order to safely operate in any electrical installation. Aplicaciones Tecnológicas offers a multitude of solutions to achieve an efficient dispersion of the current, even in situations of high earth resistance.

On the grounding section of our website you will find detailed information about our extensive range of products. The section includes the following product families: electrodes, ground enhancing products, earth pits, equipotential bonds, earth clamps and conductors.

Each product is presented along with its table of technical characteristics, dimensions, material and weight. Additionally, we have a pdf file that you can download by clicking on "+ info" with further information or installation tips.

http://lightningprotection-at3w.com/

