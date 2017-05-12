News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
SparkLAN Wireless IoT Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technologies and Solutions/ WLRS-590, 591
WLRS-590 is the first sub-1GHz SparkLAN wireless module, which is designed & manufactured in a smallest form factor -SiP (System in Package) that is a general purpose SiP for sensor integration.
WLRS-590 can be configured as an embedded micro system or simple data for low power applications in the 863-928 MHz radio band. It is based on Semtech SX1276 transceiver coupled with STM32L073xZ ARM Coretex-M0+ 32-bit MCU, equipped with up to 192 KB of flash memory and up to 20 KB RAM memory.
WLRS-590 can communicate with other devices through a wide range of serial interfaces: UART, I2C and SPI ports, several digital and analog I/T ports useful for the management of external devices and interfaces.
Using Semtech's patented LoRa modulation technique SX1272 can achieve a sensitivity of over -137dBm. The high sensitivity combined with the integrated power amplifier yields industry leading link budget, making it optimal for any application requiring long range and link robustness. LoRa also provides significant advantages in both blocking and selectivity capabilities over all conventional modulation techniques, improving the traditional design compromises between coverage, interference immunity and energy consumption.
For faster development, SparkLAN provides an evaluation board named WLRS-591. integrates WLRS-590 that provides a commands set interface that can use LoRa and LoRaWAN communication through UART interface which have ultra –long range spread spectrum communication and high interference immunity. The EVB equips with a UART-To-USB bridge IC and can be powered by USB. Besides, a SMA antenna connector is also provided for easy antenna installation.
The LoRA - WLRS-590/WLRS-
Feature:
- Frequency: 863~928 MHz ISM Band
- Interface: UART, SPI, I2C, USB,ADC
- MCU: STM32L073xZ ARM Coretex-M0+32-
- Chipset: Semtech SX1276
- Ultra-high sensitive receiving ability by LoRa spread spectrummodulation technology
- Maximal output power100mW(20dBm)
- Embedded memories (up to 192k bytes of Flash memory and 20k bytes of RAM)
- 3 x UART
Company information
Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com
Contact
SPARKLAN COMMUNICATIONS INC.
***@sparklan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 12, 2017