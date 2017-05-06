Country(s)
Industry News
AccessLex Institute To Serve as Title Sponsor of National Pre-Law Diversity Initiatives, Inc.'s Outreach Events
HOUSTON - May 12, 2017 - PRLog -- National Pre-Law Diversity Initiatives, Inc. is pleased to announce that AccessLex Institute will become the title sponsor of its upcoming 2017 diversity pipeline outreach events. Each year, National Pre-Law Diversity Initiatives hosts pre-law students free-of-charge at the National HBCU Pre-Law Summit and Law Expo; the National Diversity Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair; the National Black Pre-Law Conference; the National Hispanic Pre-Law Conference; and the Joint National Black and Hispanic Pre-Law Conference and Law Fair.
"We are very excited about this partnership with AccessLex Institute," said Evangeline M. Mitchell, Esq., Ed.M., Founder and Executive Director, National Pre-Law Diversity Initiatives, Inc. "The great work they do to improve access to legal education for historically underrepresented students and to keep all students abreast of the financial realities of law school is critical and much needed. This makes them an excellent partner for us in hosting our outreach events."
These informational and networking conferences are designed to empower future lawyers from diverse backgrounds by providing them with invaluable information and resources they may not otherwise have access to, as well as opportunities to make connections with lawyers, law students, administrators and other achievement-
"AccessLex Institute is honored to become the title sponsor of these very important outreach events," said Lyssa Thaden, Ph.D., AFC®, Managing Director, AccessLex Center for Education and Financial Capability. "We have been hosting workshops at these conferences for years. As sponsor, we will not only provide financial support, but we will also continue to offer our first-class financial education information to help attendees make thoughtful and well-informed decisions about financing their legal education."
The 2017 conferences will take place on September 15-16 at Bennett College and North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, NC; October 13-14 at Florida International University College of Law in Miami, FL; and November 10-11 at New York Law School in New York, NY.
About National Pre-Law Diversity Initiatives, Inc.
National Pre-Law Diversity Initiatives, Inc. is a federally-recognized 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable and educational organization. Its mission is to connect diverse aspiring lawyers to game-changing information, resources and networking opportunities to help them become more excellent, competitive and strategic law school applicants, law students and lawyers - as well as conscientious leaders and community servants. More information about the organization and their upcoming events is available at http://www.nationalprelawdiversity.org.
About AccessLex Institute
AccessLex Institute is a nonprofit organization committed to helping talented, purpose-driven students find their path from aspiring lawyer to fulfilled professional. In partnership with its nearly 200 Member law schools, improving access and positively influencing legal education have been at the heart of the Company's mission since 1983. AccessLex Institute has offices in West Chester, PA, and Washington, D.C., with a team of accredited financial education counselors based throughout the United States. Learn more at AccessLex.org.
Contact
National Pre-Law Diversity Initiatives, Inc.
281-944-5294
info@nationalprelawdiversity.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse