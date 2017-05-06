News By Tag
Why Simply Changing A Scale Can Dramatically Reduce Waste And Improve Throughput In Any Factory
The newly-developed HV/W-C and HV/W-CP series of multi-functional platform scales increase productivity on factory floors through fast stabilization speeds, multi-colored comparator lights and alphanumeric keypad.
Designed to minimize loss and maximize throughput
Fast-paced weighing is an essential prerequisite for streamlining operations. With the HV-C/CP series of three multi-interval models (capacity × readability:
To make packing and filling more accurate and efficient, the HV/W-C/CP series is equipped with bright, multi-colored 5-step LED comparator (traffic) lights that readily indicate whether the measured weight is within designated limits. Users respond to such signals with far less mental effort than looking at numbers. Comparisons can be made in either three levels (Low / Go / High), five levels (Low Low / Low / Go / High / High High), or even seven levels for grading applications (with no lights indicating either end of the continuum). The comparator light feature has now become a highly sought-after characteristic of A&D scales.
The HV/W-C/CP series can perform tare (offset the weight of the object on the scale and return the display to zero) automatically when the weight reaches the set target range. This function saves the operator from the hassle of pressing the TARE key each time for consecutive check weighings, such as when filling multiple cups with the same target quantity. Further, negative values can also be set as upper and lower limits of the comparator. When combined with the auto-tare function, the result is "take-away" check weighing that measures by repeatedly taking the target quantity out of a container without having to press any keys.
Preventing and correcting errors easily
The LCD display (25 mm character height) with clear white backlight provides excellent visibility, improves operator work efficiency, and reduces fatigue and errors—especially in areas with insufficient lighting. In addition, the display hold function makes it easy to read and record the display value when external disturbances such as vibrations occur unexpectedly.
There is also an alphanumeric keypad on the display unit that allows simple and straightforward entering of preset tare values, comparator limits, calibration values and a variety of internal settings. Do-overs and correction of erroneous inputs are also made easy. Using the key lock function, a factory manager can inhibit the use of certain keys to prevent operators from making unwanted changes to the scale settings.
Devices for quick and hassle-free operations
Optional roller conveyers placed on the weighing pan can make measurement of heavy objects in production lines smoother and faster.
The built-in printer of the HV/W-CP series creates paper-based records on the spot. On top of normal printing, the printer enables GMP compliant output and label printing without connecting a separate printer (although barcode printing is not supported, it becomes possible by using the Universal Flexi Coms function, which allows the user to edit serial data output/printout format with an external printer.)
Three slots are available for installing optional data communication interfaces. Users can output data, enter commands, and change the scale settings externally via the USB (for communication with a PC only) or RS-232C interface. Either two USB interfaces, two RS-232C interfaces, or one of each can be installed in addition to a comparator relay output/buzzer/
The display angle is adjustable to four levels to allow for more ergonomic use by individual operators. If necessary, the display unit can also be mounted high on a wall using the optional 5 m extension cable and wall-mount bracket.
The IP65 dust & waterproof base unit can be washed with water and also allows for weighing of wet objects. The surface of the stainless steel (SUS430) weighing pan is resistant to chemicals, scratches and rust, and easy to keep clean and hygienic. A display cover is also provided as standard, protecting the display unit from unwanted dirt and splashing.
The counting mode is useful for counting a number of small pieces of the same mass value instantly and precisely, while the accumulation (M+) function is useful for displaying the sum total of separate weighing results.
Additional details can be found on the A&D website at http://www.aandd.jp/
# # #
A&D Company, Limited, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, utilizes world-class analog and digital signal processing technologies to produce a wide array of laboratory and industrial measuring equipment solutions. A&D has consistently maintained its reputation as Japan's top manufacturer of electronic weighing instruments, ranging from ultrasensitive micro analytical balances to scales with several tons of capacity. A&D innovations are always designed to provide its customers with the highest utility and greatest value.
For further information on A&D, please visit http://www.aandd.jp/
Contact
Mr. Michihito MATSUURA
Weighing/Testing Marketing Section
***@aandd.co.jp
