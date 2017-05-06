News By Tag
Antoine Dunn Joins Music Industry Frontrunners with New Single "By Design"
After releasing his debut album, Truth of the Matter, (which heralded two Billboard Top 15 Hit singles "Can't Forget" & "Miss My Love"), Cleveland born and bred multi-instrumentalist and singer Antoine Dunn has signed to Harvey Marie Records in preparation for his sophomore album slated for release in early 2018. "By Design" is the second single and follow-up to "I'm Gonna Love You". The song is a piano driven and vocally rich tribal ballad which speaks to the perfect love that could only be by design. The tasteful guitar licks also make it pretty pleasing to the ears... Dunn delivers the extremely hypnotic hook "These days never felt so great... And ALL things by design - I , I Do for you" he sings.
Following Harvey Marie Records announcement of it's release, the song was featured on a list of highly anticipated R&B/ Soul releases by Soultracks.com. Currently "By Design" is receiving airplay internationally and was recently added to Antoine's hometown station – Cleveland's Smooth FM, 107.3 The Wave. The song is also featured as New Music by Cleveland's R&B leader, 93.1and Houston's Majic 102.1 FM, The People's Station.
Cleveland radio legend Kym Sellers says this about By Design: "It is a bonafide hit! Love it!"
About Antoine Dunn:
Cleveland Native Antoine Dunn's early musical experiences were fostered by a variety of musical styles in his Baptist household: his mother owned an awesome collection of classic Motown and R&B records; his aunt, Veronica Dunn, was a professional gospel singer; and his brother, Adrian Dunn, was then an aspiring opera singer. By high school, Antoine was drawn to the art of music composition, and had a specific interest in piano. At age 16, Dunn started his first band and shortly thereafter became the Music Director at the Cuyahoga Community Church, a position he held for three years.
After fulfilling a performance contract in Thailand with resort giant Hard Rock Entertainment, Inc.– Antoine took his career to the next level by becoming an understudy to mentor and Grammy Award-winning producer, Edwin "Tony" Nicholas (Gerald Levert, Joe, Patti LaBelle). Through this opportunity, Dunn received vocal production credits on the album of 2007 "American Idol" finalist, LaKisha Jones, and would ultimately go on to co-produce his entire freshman album 'TRUTH OF THE MATTER' with Nicholas.
To make things sweeter, Dunn was then picked up by longtime idol and Grammy Award-winning singer Anthony Hamilton's "Back To Love" Tour with special guest, Estelle. Antoine would then go on to join R&B singer-songwriter and mentor KEM on several dates around the United States.
UPCOMING SHOWS:
"Mayfest" May 20th – Augusta, GA (May Park, 622 4th St, Augusta, GA 30901, USA)
"Crowe's Nest Mega-Plex" May 21st – Atlanta, GA (5495 Old National Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30349, USA)
