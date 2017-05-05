 
Digital Citizen Academy Founder Selected for Inspire Excellence Award

Cave Creek Unified School District recognized Dr. Lisa Strohman with highest honor
 
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Lisa Strohman, founder and director of the recently launched educational prevention and diversion platform, Digital Citizen Academy, was named the CCUSD Inspire Excellence Award recipient for 2017.

Dr. Strohman will be honored at a ceremony held Wednesday, May 17 at the Fine Arts Center, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The CCUSD selects and recognizes remarkable members of the community who embody the spirit of the Inspire Excellence Award and have continuously met the highest standards of the award.

"I am extremely humbled to be recognized by the Cave Creek Unified School District," states Dr. Strohman. "I firmly believe in working with our educators and my local school district to make an impact on the lives of our students as they navigate growing up in a digitally connected world."

As the Founder and Director of Digital Citizen Academy, Dr. Strohman guides and directs a team of experts to execute research-based education programs to inform, protect and support young children, teenagers and adults impacted by issues resulting from technology misuse and overuse.

"CCUSD is lucky to have a parent and community member like Dr. Strohman with the caring, passion and knowledge base to assist with the challenges our youth face in this digital age.  She gives selflessly for the betterment of our students, families, community and state.  Dr. Strohman is more than deserving of the Inspire Excellence Award—she is an example for all of us," said Dr. Debbi Burdick, superintendent of Cave Creek Unified School District.

Digital Citizen Academy programs were beta tested at Sonoran Trails Middle School in grades 7th to 8th during fall 2016 and spring 2017. Dr. Strohman has also provided educational seminars for parents, students and staff discussing the importance of being healthy digital citizens and how it impacts one's digital footprint.

To learn more about Digital Citizen Academy and its services, visit digitalcitizenacademy.org.

About Digital Citizen Academy

Digital Citizen Academy is dedicated to improving the lives of students, parents and educators.  Founded by Dr. Lisa Strohman, clinical psychologist, and founder and director of Technology Wellness Center and co-author of Unplug: Raising Kids in a Technology Addicted World.  Digital Citizen Academy provides research-based prevention and education programs that deal with the psychological, emotional and physical issues resulting from technology use, misuse and overuse. Visit digitalcitizenacademy.org to learn more.

