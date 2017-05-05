 
Industry News





R&B Sensation Mardy Price Releases New Single Turn Around feat. Hurricane Chris

 
 
Mardy Price "Turn Around" feat. Hurricane Chris
ATLANTA - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- R&B sensation and Orlando, Florida native Mardy Price is back with the release of his new single "Turn Around" featuring platinum recording artist Hurricane Chris (A Bay Bay, Halle Berry) and powered by legendary Core DJ and CEO/Founder of the Cool Runnings DJs Bigga Rankin. Turn Around is an uptempo club banger written and produced by Sevin "The Time Machine" Wilson off of his 3rd album Leaked 3.

Mardy states, "The reason behind Turn Around was to turn all the way up and give the people something to vibe to.  I've always loved hype club records so with this record, I'm just letting the people know I'm R&B but I can light the club up as well."

On May 23rd, Mardy will be shooting the video with Hurricane Chris for "Turn Around" at Le Palace in Orlando, FL.

"Turn Around" is available NOW on iTunes.

Mardy Price has made several appearances on national television shows, sat front row and performed at various fashion weeks, been interviewed by multiple well-renowned media outlets, and has been featured in top publications.

Mardy has previously released 2 albums which charted on iTunes and included music written and produced by Dove Award winning producers Sevin Wilson and Jeremy James with hit singles "All of the Above" and "Automatic".

Follow Mardy Price on instagram @mardy_price, twitter @iammardyprice, and Facebook @MardyPrice and check out his videos at youtube.com/MardyPriceVevo or youtube.com/MardyPrice

