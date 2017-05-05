News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
R&B Sensation Mardy Price Releases New Single Turn Around feat. Hurricane Chris
Mardy states, "The reason behind Turn Around was to turn all the way up and give the people something to vibe to. I've always loved hype club records so with this record, I'm just letting the people know I'm R&B but I can light the club up as well."
On May 23rd, Mardy will be shooting the video with Hurricane Chris for "Turn Around" at Le Palace in Orlando, FL.
"Turn Around" is available NOW on iTunes.
Mardy Price has made several appearances on national television shows, sat front row and performed at various fashion weeks, been interviewed by multiple well-renowned media outlets, and has been featured in top publications.
Mardy has previously released 2 albums which charted on iTunes and included music written and produced by Dove Award winning producers Sevin Wilson and Jeremy James with hit singles "All of the Above" and "Automatic".
Follow Mardy Price on instagram @mardy_price, twitter @iammardyprice, and Facebook @MardyPrice and check out his videos at youtube.com/
Contact
For all media inquiries,
The Meme Agency
tu@thememeagency.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse