30th Annual Technology Summit & Tradeshow Features Technology Innovators
The nonprofit Maine Technology Users Group will host #MTUG2017 -- Maine's largest business tech conference -- on Wednesday, May 31st. The event features 15 workshops, over 50 exhibitors, and networking 500 technology professionals.
This year's Keynote Speaker is Robert J. Cocks, Head of Operations at Google Cloud's Customer Engineering division. In his address – "Machine Learning @ Google" – Mr. Cocks will explore several Google research projects and their real-world applications.
The event features 15 workshops across 5 tracks: IT Career Development, IT Innovation, IT Infrastructure, Security, and "Tech Sandbox" (hands on technology demonstrations)
The exhibit hall of over 50 exhibitors will be open all day, with IT and telecom infrastructure, service, and consulting vendors from Maine and across the nation, with several door prize opportunities.
The expected 500 attendees will include IT and telecom professionals and senior business and operations managers from Maine and New Hampshire, representing all sectors and industries, including government, finance, education, manufacturing, construction, healthcare, nonprofit organizations and more. With three food events around sessions, there will be plenty of time to network, share ideas, and ask questions of presenters and vendors.
Registration fee is $45 early bird by 5/17/17, $50 advanced purchase, and $60 on the event day. Student discounts are available. Follow the event on @MTUG_Maine using #MTUG2017 or visit the event page at: http://mtug.org/
The Sixth Annual Maine Technology Users Group Scholarships will be announced jointly during lunch with business partners Tyler Technologies, FairPoint Communications, Lincolnville Communications, Norway Savings Bank, GWI, Maine Fiber Company, and Systems Engineering. The scholarships, managed by the University of Maine Foundation, will benefit eight students from Maine studying in IT fields at a University of Maine System campus.
MTUG's 2017 IT Summit Sponsors include: Casco Bay Hall Sponsor Avaya; Lunch Sponsor FairPoint Communications;
MTUG's nonprofit mission bring's together technology professionals and enthusiasts for peer-to-peer education through monthly workshops. Our affordable annual Summit funds our year-round programming. FMI, visit www.mtug.org.
