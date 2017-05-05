Airforwarders Association Presses for Confirmation of New CBP Commissioner

Citing the critical importance of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to the safe, secure and efficient movement of cargo, the Airforwarders Association (AfA) today called on the United States Senate to swiftly confirm Kevin K. McAleenan as Commissioner.



"Acting Commissioner McAleenan will make an excellent Commissioner. Kevin's vast experience at CBP in leadership positions ranging from Chief Operating Officer to the Area Port Director for Los Angeles International Airport and finally as Assistant Commissioner of CBP's Office of Field Operations, make him ideally suited for this position. Moreover, as a member of the Commercial Operations Advisory Committee, I have had the opportunity to work with Kevin and have been impressed with his professionalism and willingness to engage stakeholders and the trade community." said Brandon Fried, the AfA's Executive Director.



CBP's operations and policies have a broad impact on AfA's more than 275 member companies who move air cargo through the supply chain. A Senate-confirmed leader will be better able to advance significant policy initiatives such as finalizing changes to the Automated Commercial Environment and the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for the Air Cargo Advanced Screening initiative.