FireSpring Fund's Advanced Accelerator Helps Startups Reach for the Stars
Technology-business accelerator names the ten startups selected for its second and third classes in Orange and Volusia counties
ORLANDO, Fla. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- FireSpring Fund, a nonprofit early-stage investment fund and advanced tech-business accelerator, today announced the names of the ten companies that will enter two separate classes in its mentor-driven program for entrepreneurs in Orlando and Volusia counties.
The aim of the six-month program is to nurture high-potential technology startups as they accelerate their growth and become investment ready. Each of the ten companies will be matched with seasoned business leaders, many of whom have led their own startups to success.
Each company accepted into the program receives seed funding of $25,000 and can secure an additional $225,000 as they progress and meet strict milestones of growth and organizational competence.
Both classes begin on Monday, May 15th, one at the Canvs coworking space in downtown Orlando and the other at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University's (ERAU) new MicaPlex, a 50,000 square-foot innovation hub in the university's Research Park. The Volusia class has been funded, in part, by a $1 million grant by ERAU to FireSpring Fund.
Donna Mackenzie, Executive Director of FireSpring Fund, asserts, "we are excited beyond measure to begin these two classes and make these investments in innovations that stretch, literally, from earth to the stars."
The Orlando class consists of the following companies:
Artistry.io LLC - E-commerce conversion rate optimization platform powered by machine learning.
Capacitech Energy LLC - Commercializing a new form of capacitor that reduces inventory costs and the size of customers' products.
HENO LLC - Fully integrated EMR/Practice Management cloud-based solution designed to save time and make managing a practice easy for Physical/Occupational/
Statusphere, LLC - Connects brands with micro-influencers.
Zuke Music, Inc. - Networking and project management app that let's anyone from anywhere connect, create, and collaborate on music.
Artitsty.io, Capacitech Energy, HENO, Statusphere, and Zuke Music are all graduates of the ideation-phase Starter Studio accelerator housed at Canvs.
The Volusia county class is comprised of:
Censys Technologies Corporation - Unmanned aerial system with beyond-visual-
Embedded Control Designs, LLC - Drones equipped with a unique swarm technology communication architecture for farmers who need reliable and efficient crop-monitoring solutions.
Myers Devices, LLC – Yankdaddy, a patent-pending medical device that helps to prevent healthcare-associated infections with a disposable holster for the most widely used suction device.
Sensatek Propulsion Technology - Patented technology to manufacture ceramic sensors that wirelessly measure the health of gas turbines, predicting failure before it happens.
Weintraus, LLC - Hercules Space Tug, which will have the ability to fly in space and move small spacecraft from one location to another.
Three of the companies accepted into the FireSpring Fund advanced accelerator, Capacitech Energy, Sensatek Propulsion Technology and Zuke Music, have participated in the University of Central Florida's I-Corps Site, a flagship program of the National Science Foundation.
Tom O'Neal, Ph.D., Associate V.P. of Research and Commercialization for the University of Central Florida, commented, "As a founding partner of FireSpring Fund we applaud the growing corridor of high tech innovation and startup support in our region and, in particular, the progress of our I-Corps companies."
About FireSpring Fund:
FireSpring Fund was founded in 2015 with support from local partners including the University of Central Florida, Rollins College, City of Orlando, Orange County, and other business and civic leaders. The fund is a nonprofit 501(c)3 and is led by experienced local business people and community leaders. For more information visit FireSpring Fund.
FireSpring Fund is not affiliated with or officially connected with Firespring. The Firespring trademark remains the exclusive property of Firespring. For Firespring information, visit http://www.firespring.org/
Contact
Donna Mackenzie
Executive Director
***@firespringfund.org
