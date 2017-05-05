News By Tag
Ahsan Technologies (Agriya) achieves ISO 9001-2015 Certification
Over a span of seventeen years, Agriya has established itself as one of the leading IT development firms in India. Our specialization in developing clone scripts and in the areas of mobile application development have helped us expand our presence to other markets. Through our systematic and planned work methodologies, we were able to provide high-quality services and products to our clients and customers. This had enabled us to consistently follow the prescribed quality standards set by the ROHS. Our smooth progress over the years has helped us adhere to the revised ISO 9001-2015 specific requirements that the organization must meet. We achieved our certification after auditors from ROHS certification in a surveillance audit concluded that Agriya has adhered to the revised ISO 9001-2015 quality management standards set by ROHS. Our ISO certification number is 171QAY19.
Since Agriya believes in formulating an excellent quality management system we are able to streamline our production process and provide quality services and products that always match up with our customer's expectations and standards. We believe in fostering a productive and employee friendly workplace that nurtures growth and facilitates maximum employee satisfaction.This certification will further help us fortify our presence in the Indian market and in achieving long-term sustainable and strategic growth in this dynamic business world.
Get to know more about our services, https://www.agriya.com
Mr. Aravind Kumar
***@agriya.com
