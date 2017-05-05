 
Ahsan Technologies (Agriya) achieves ISO 9001-2015 Certification

 
 
Agriya 9001 2015 Certification
Agriya 9001 2015 Certification
 
Listed Under

CHENNAI, India - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- We at Ahsan technologies (Agriya) are pleased to announce that we have achieved the ISO 9001-2015 certification. Ahsan Technologies (Agriya) is one of the leading Web development Companies in India. Recently we have successfully completed our certification audit by ROHS certification PVT Ltd, an ISO certified accredited body by IAS. The ISO 9000 quality management provides a strict standard for companies who want to ensure that their products and services consistently match up with the customer's requirements. Usually, ISO standards are reviewed every year to ensure if any revision is required to keep up with current industry standards. Recently the ISO 9001-2015 quality standards had been revised to match up with latest quality procedures.

Over a span of seventeen years, Agriya has established itself as one of the leading IT development firms in India. Our specialization in developing clone scripts and in the areas of mobile application development have helped us expand our presence to other markets. Through our systematic and planned work methodologies, we were able to provide high-quality services and products to our clients and customers. This had enabled us to consistently follow the prescribed quality standards set by the ROHS. Our smooth progress over the years has helped us adhere to the revised ISO 9001-2015 specific requirements that the organization must meet. We achieved our certification after auditors from ROHS certification in a surveillance audit concluded that Agriya has adhered to the revised ISO 9001-2015 quality management standards set by ROHS. Our ISO certification number is 171QAY19.

Since Agriya believes in formulating an excellent quality management system we are able to streamline our production process and provide quality services and products that always match up with our customer's expectations and standards. We believe in fostering a productive and employee friendly workplace that nurtures growth and facilitates maximum employee satisfaction.This certification will further help us fortify our presence in the Indian market and in achieving long-term sustainable and strategic growth in this dynamic business world.

Get to know more about our services, https://www.agriya.com

Contact
Mr. Aravind Kumar
***@agriya.com
Source:Agriya
