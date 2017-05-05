News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Agrochemicals Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Agrochemicals Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024
Download Exclusive PDF Brochure of This Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Agrochemicals Market Taxonomy
On the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:
Fertilizer
· Nitrogenous
· Phosphatic
· Potassic
· Biofertilizers
Pesticides
· Herbicides
· Insecticides
· Fungicides
· Others
On the basis of application, the global market is classified into:
· Agriculture
· Horticulture
· Floriculture
· Others
Get Exclusive Discount on this CMI Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Agrochemicals Market Outlook – Surge in Food Grains Demand Augmenting Market Growth
The global agrochemicals market is expected to be mainly fueled by increasing global population and the subsequent increasing demand for food grains. Moreover, rampant urbanization over the last couple of decades has led to a steep decline in farmlands. For instance, total farmland in the U.S. decreased from 1,151 million acres in 1949 to 921 million acres in 2002 (Pfeffer et al. 2006). This increases adoption of duel cultivation, wherein various fertilizers are used to maintain the fertility of the soil and pesticides help improve crop yield. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations , forecasts world cereal production in 2016 was pegged at around 2,543 million tonnes, 0.6 percent higher than in 2015 and only 0.7 percent below the 2014 record high. At that level, production would was 17.3 million tonnes higher than that expected in May, reflecting upward revisions for wheat production in Argentina, the EU and the Russian Federation, as well as for maize in Argentina, Canada, the EU and the U.S. This creates a highly conducive environment for growth of the agrochemicals market.
Agrochemicals Market Challenges – Environmental and Health Impact
Despite its numerous advantages, agrochemicals are also associated with certain environmental and health issues. Excessive use of fertilizers can led to ground water contamination with toxic chemicals like nitrate. Drinking of nitrate contaminated water causes certain diseases such as immobilization of hemoglobin in blood, reduced oxygen supply, among others. Moreover, the pesticides used for pest control such as DDT, dieldrin, aldrin, among others, also have significant impact on environment and living beings. In the U.S., numerous wild birds die every year due to the use of an agricultural pesticides carbofuran. Carbofuran granules resemble the size and shape of grain seeds, which are the staple diet of most birds. The detrimental impact of insecticides and pesticides on the environment is expected to be the key challenge in the global agrochemicals industry. This has in turn led to increasing efforts by manufacturers and regulatory bodies alike to develop non-toxic natural pesticides and herbicides. This trend is further supported with increasing consumer inclination towards organic food products, which necessitate use of organic pesticides and insecticides. This is a perceived threat to the market, as most natural pesticides are homemade.
Agrochemicals impact on soil:
· Increase in pH level increases hydrolysis of pesticides
· Killing of helpful microorganisms
· Decreases the fertility of the soil
· Toxic to microbes
Agrochemicals impact on air:
· Significantly hampers indoor air quality
· Decomposition of pesticides in presence of sunlight
Agrochemicals impact on water:
· Pollutes ground water, lakes and rivers
· Disturbs aquatic life
Agrochemicals Market – Regulatory Scenario:
· September 02, 1968, The Insecticides Act, 1968 and Insecticides Rules, 1971 in India is governed by The Central Insecticides Board and registration Committee (CIBRC) and Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), the act is enforce to regulate the import, sale, transport, manufacture, distribution and use of insecticides
Browse Global Strategic Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/
Key players in the market include Agrium, BASF SE, BAYER AG, Dow AgroSciences, DuPont, Monsanto Company, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Syngenta AG, The Mosaic Co., Yara International, Gharda Chemicals Ltd., Drexel Chemical Company, Qatar Fertilizer Company, Cf Industries, Israel Chemicals Ltd., American Vanguard Corporation, Rotam Corpsciences, FMC Corporation, and Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd.
About Coherent Market Insights:
Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.
Contact
Mr. Shah
12067016702
sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse