SparkLAN Launches WNSQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi +Bluetooth 4.1 Combo M.2 LGA Type Module

-- SparkLAN Communications, Inc., a broadband wireless networking solution provider ships the wireless 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual-Band (2.4GHz / 5GHz) M.2 Card that combines Bluetooth , adopt LGA (Land grid array) packaging technology.SparkLAN WNSQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual-Band WiFi + bluetooth M.2 LGA type 1216 module based on Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5 chipset.Use LGA package technology gives the advantage of low cost small size , thinner and lighter , is also flexibility for higher performance and better system scaling.WNSQ-261ACN(BT) is Dual-Band AC on 2.4GHz and 5GHz and incorporates the latest Bluetooth 4.1 , adopting the latest 802.11ac solutions with MU-MIMO (multi-user multi-input/multi-output)technology that provides high performance Wi-Fi connectivity and delivers higher bandwidth to more devices simultaneously. The download speed are 300Mbps on N networks and 867Mbps on AC network.WNSQ-261ACN(BT) supports 1T1R with RX diversity (Support Wi-Fi/BT co-existence)technology, which runs up to 433Mbps and 1~3Mbps EDR for BT. In addition, supports 20/40/80MHz and 256-QAM to maximize bandwidth efficiency and suit for Wi-Fi applications requiring robust Wi-Fi link and Bluetooth transmission.Adopting the latest 802.11ac solution WNSQ-261ACN(BT) is ideal for next-generation high throughput enterprise networking solution. Incorporated with advanced security encryption, such as WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPS, and 802.1x, it helps prevent user's devices from malicious attacks.Use LGA technology, WNSQ-261ACN(BT) is well suited for embedded applications, include medical devices, security systems, PoS, digital signs, gaming machine, tablet PC's, handheld devices, thin client devices, and gaming machine, notebook computer, etc.● Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5● Form Factor: M.2 LGA TYPE 1216● Interface: PCIe: WLAN ; USB: Bluetooth● Antenna: 2x IPEX MHF4 connectors, 2T2R● BT transmission speed including 1M, 2M and 3Mbps EDR operations● Supports for Simple Pairing (SP) and Enhanced Inquiry Response (EIR) function● HCI USB interface to work with Windows upper layer stack● Support MU-MIMO● Wi-Fi Supports Low Power PCIe (w/ L1 substate) interfaces● Two-stream spatial multiplexing up to 867Mbps data rate● Support: Windows 7/8.1/10Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com