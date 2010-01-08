News By Tag
SparkLAN Launches WNSQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi +Bluetooth 4.1 Combo M.2 LGA Type Module
Key Feature:
● Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5
● Form Factor: M.2 LGA TYPE 1216
● Interface: PCIe: WLAN ; USB: Bluetooth
● Antenna: 2x IPEX MHF4 connectors, 2T2R
● BT transmission speed including 1M, 2M and 3Mbps EDR operations
● Supports for Simple Pairing (SP) and Enhanced Inquiry Response (EIR) function
● HCI USB interface to work with Windows upper layer stack
● Support MU-MIMO
● Wi-Fi Supports Low Power PCIe (w/ L1 substate) interfaces
● Two-stream spatial multiplexing up to 867Mbps data rate
● Support: Windows 7/8.1/10
About SparkLAN Communication, Inc.
Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com
