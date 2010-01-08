 
SparkLAN Launches WNSQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi +Bluetooth 4.1 Combo M.2 LGA Type Module

 
 
WNSQ-261ACN(BT)
WNSQ-261ACN(BT)
 
TAIPEI, Taiwan - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- SparkLAN Communications, Inc., a broadband wireless networking solution provider ships the wireless 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual-Band (2.4GHz / 5GHz) M.2 Card that combines Bluetooth , adopt LGA (Land grid array) packaging technology.

SparkLAN WNSQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual-Band WiFi + bluetooth M.2 LGA type 1216 module based on Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5 chipset.Use LGA package technology gives the advantage of low cost small size , thinner and lighter , is also flexibility for higher performance and better system scaling.

WNSQ-261ACN(BT) is Dual-Band AC on 2.4GHz and 5GHz and incorporates the latest Bluetooth 4.1 , adopting the latest 802.11ac solutions with MU-MIMO (multi-user multi-input/multi-output) technology that provides high performance Wi-Fi connectivity and delivers higher bandwidth to more devices simultaneously. The download speed are 300Mbps on N networks and 867Mbps on AC network.

WNSQ-261ACN(BT) supports 1T1R with RX diversity (Support Wi-Fi/BT co-existence) technology, which runs up to 433Mbps and 1~3Mbps EDR for BT. In addition, supports 20/40/80MHz and 256-QAM to maximize bandwidth efficiency and suit for Wi-Fi applications requiring robust Wi-Fi link and Bluetooth transmission.

Adopting the latest 802.11ac solution WNSQ-261ACN(BT) is ideal for next-generation high throughput enterprise networking solution. Incorporated with advanced security encryption, such as WEP, WPA, WPA2, WPS, and 802.1x, it helps prevent user's devices from malicious attacks.

Use LGA technology, WNSQ-261ACN(BT) is well suited for embedded applications, include medical devices, security systems, PoS, digital signs, gaming machine, tablet PC's, handheld devices, thin client devices, and gaming machine, notebook computer, etc.

Key Feature:

●   Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5

●   Form Factor: M.2 LGA TYPE 1216

●   Interface: PCIe: WLAN ; USB: Bluetooth

●   Antenna: 2x IPEX MHF4 connectors, 2T2R

●   BT transmission speed including 1M, 2M and 3Mbps EDR operations

●   Supports for Simple Pairing (SP) and Enhanced Inquiry Response (EIR) function

●   HCI USB interface to work with Windows upper layer stack

●   Support MU-MIMO

●   Wi-Fi Supports Low Power PCIe (w/ L1 substate) interfaces

●   Two-stream spatial multiplexing up to 867Mbps data rate

●   Support: Windows 7/8.1/10


About SparkLAN Communication, Inc.

Founded in 2002, SparkLAN is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers. Our product mix covers wireless embedded modules, and wireless networking devices, offering a comprehensive line of solutions for M2M connectivity in the highest growing broadband communication application. For more information, please visit http://www.sparklan.com

Media Contact
Marketing Group
marketing@sparklan.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sparklan.com Email Verified
