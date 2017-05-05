Free Seats in New Routes of Maharajas' Express Train

The Southern Sojourn 1

-- Maharajas' Express is not something new that needs an introduction. It is a luxury train that caters numerous itineraries in which the travelers travel in a super luxury train that has numerous amenities and features. Top amenities to mention are en-suite bathrooms, butler service, restaurants, bars, lounge room, temperature control, luxury vehicle travel to attractions and many others. Maharajas' Express has expanded its tour scope and have added new routes to its menu.As a promotional offer, the train provides one free ticket on booking of one adult on twin sharing. This offer is available only during June and July 2017. In Deluxe cabin booking, there are options to upgrade to Junior Suite tickets by paying half of the difference in price between the two cabin tickets.There are a few important factors to know about this offer.a) The offer is applicable only on the new routes of Maharajas Express namely, The Southern Jewels and Southern Sojourn.b) The Southern Sojourn covers Goa, Mysore, Hampi, Kumarakom, Ernakulum and Trivandrum. The Southern Jewels covers Chettinad, Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram), Mysore and Hampi in Karnataka and, Goa.c) Both the itineraries stretches for eight days and seven nights.d) The regular trip for these new routes commences from September. September 9th marks the start of regular trip of Southern Sojourn and Southern Jewels start from September 16th.e) The train can carry only 88 guests in one trip. Thus, book the tickets at least three months in prior to your departure date. The demand for the tickets is high always and the offer increases the booking speed of the tickets.f) The offer price tickets include all tours and trips mentioned in the itinerary including cultural performances, coir factory visit, cruise lunch and others.The Maharajas' Express has won the title for 'Leading Luxury Train In The World' for the past five years. The train is attracting thousands of tourists every year to India. If you are interested in riding the train, book the tickets through the official site of the train or official site of Indian Railways. You can also book through any reputed travel agency.Source URL: http://www.prfree.org/news-free-seats-in-new-routes-of-maharajas-express-train-392415.html