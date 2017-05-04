News By Tag
Uptick secures $1.6 million to extend impressive growth of their building compliance platform
Uptick, the platform technology company for the building compliance and trade contracting industries, announced it has secured its second round of funding, a $1.6 million investment from venture capital firms Tempus Partners Equity Venture Partners
"Uptick is a data and workflow management platform. Alongside helping our building servicing and building management customers to become vastly more efficient and more compliant with important industry standards, we are also developing the largest public domain of building register data in Australia through bSecure" – said Uptick CEO – Aidan Lister. "We generate huge savings for our customers and we give buildings a pulse. The bSecure platform is the information repository of a building's life cycle, irrespective of who manages, maintains or audits the building" he said.
Alister Coleman of Tempus Partners says, "Uptick is a revolution in a $20bn industry that has resisted disruption until now. Tempus Partners first invested over a year ago, we are proud to lead this new investment round and we are excited to continue supporting the team and company on its high-growth journey."
Uptick will use the $1.6 Million capital to further develop the bSecure platform and consolidate their two platform integrated systems: Uptick FM and Uptick FS. Recently celebrating just their third birthday, Uptick's technology has been embraced by the industry's early adopters and is now used to manage over 60,000 buildings throughout Australia. It is this rapid growth that continues to attract the attention of investment partners, industry bodies, 3rd party integrators, regulators and other stakeholders within the building maintenance, building management and building compliance industries.
About Uptick
Uptick (formerly known as "aBAS Property Solutions") are headquartered in Abbotsford. Uptick offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for organisations that manage, maintain and audit buildings. Their facility management product Uptick FM allows easy ticketing and tendering for works reported by tenants, while their Uptick FS product is used by fire protection, airconditioning and electrical contractors allowing for scheduling, asset management, defect reporting and invoicing of works. For more information please visit http://www.uptickhq.com
Contact
Gerard Lyons - Commercial Manager
Phone: 1300 657 436
***@uptickhq.com
