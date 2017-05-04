 
UnifyCloud - Certified As A Microsoft Gold Partner

Recognized for CloudAtlas® solution to accelerate application migration to Azure PaaS
 
 
REDMOND, Wash. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- UnifyCloud a Global Systems Integrator announced today that it has attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program, recognized with specialization in Application Development. UnifyCloud is being recognized by Microsoft for its development of the CloudAtlas® suite of Cloud Migration and Monitoring tools focused on migrating customer applications to Azure PaaS, IaaS, and Stack.

"We are pleased to have attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program" said Marc Pinotti, Co-Founder and CEO. "This specialization enables us to continually enhance the Azure Migration and Management solutions we provide to our Global 500 customers."  

Microsoft Competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner's capabilities specific to Azure migration configurational settings to customers looking for specific solutions with Azure recommendations Each Competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to accurately represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the technology industry. Within selected Competencies, there are Specializations that focuses on  solution areas that recognize deeper expertise within that Competency. Serving as a specialized path to earning those Competencies, Specializations give direct access to the tools and resources that provide recommendations around  that competency.

The CloudAtlas suite of solutions were developed in Azure PaaS, and are available individually or as a bundle based on a SaaS subscription model consist of the following:

•       CloudRecon: Uses customer's infrastructure data combined with advanced analytics to provide a detailed Cloud Strategy report for migrating applications to Azure PaaS, IaaS, and Office 365 SaaS. Use the customer's actual infrastructure data (Compute, Storage, Network, Database, etc.) to provide detailed ROI and TCO cost analysis.

•       CloudPilot: Uses static code analysis to accurately determine Azure PaaS & IaaS migration costs in a fraction of the time it would take with expensive manual assessments. Identifies code changes that need to be made for the application to run in Azure, down to the line of code, while providing sample code for remediation, links to authoritative guidance, and reports on application security and compliance.

•       CloudSupervisor: Detailed monitoring and reporting across Azure Subscriptions to monitor and report on Cost, Security & Compliance for Azure PaaS, IaaS, and Stack.

•       CloudOrigin: Knowledgebase to create baselines to ensure security and compliance for applications, such as GDPR, SOX, PCI. Recommendation engine drives best practices for Security, GRC and Cost control.

About UnifyCloud LLC

Based in Redmond, Wash., UnifyCloud is a rapidly growing Global SI and MSP provider, with a development and operations center in Noida, India. The company ranked #353 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2015. UnifyCloud is a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more information, visit www.unifycloud.com.

