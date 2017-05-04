News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
UnifyCloud - Certified As A Microsoft Gold Partner
Recognized for CloudAtlas® solution to accelerate application migration to Azure PaaS
"We are pleased to have attained Gold Certified Partner status in the Microsoft Partner Program" said Marc Pinotti, Co-Founder and CEO. "This specialization enables us to continually enhance the Azure Migration and Management solutions we provide to our Global 500 customers."
Microsoft Competencies are designed to help differentiate a partner's capabilities specific to Azure migration configurational settings to customers looking for specific solutions with Azure recommendations Each Competency has a unique set of requirements and benefits, formulated to accurately represent the specific skills and services that partners bring to the technology industry. Within selected Competencies, there are Specializations that focuses on solution areas that recognize deeper expertise within that Competency. Serving as a specialized path to earning those Competencies, Specializations give direct access to the tools and resources that provide recommendations around that competency.
The CloudAtlas suite of solutions were developed in Azure PaaS, and are available individually or as a bundle based on a SaaS subscription model consist of the following:
• CloudRecon: Uses customer's infrastructure data combined with advanced analytics to provide a detailed Cloud Strategy report for migrating applications to Azure PaaS, IaaS, and Office 365 SaaS. Use the customer's actual infrastructure data (Compute, Storage, Network, Database, etc.) to provide detailed ROI and TCO cost analysis.
• CloudPilot: Uses static code analysis to accurately determine Azure PaaS & IaaS migration costs in a fraction of the time it would take with expensive manual assessments. Identifies code changes that need to be made for the application to run in Azure, down to the line of code, while providing sample code for remediation, links to authoritative guidance, and reports on application security and compliance.
• CloudSupervisor:
• CloudOrigin:
About UnifyCloud LLC
Based in Redmond, Wash., UnifyCloud is a rapidly growing Global SI and MSP provider, with a development and operations center in Noida, India. The company ranked #353 on the Inc. 5000 list for 2015. UnifyCloud is a Microsoft Gold Partner. For more information, visit www.unifycloud.com.
Contact
Marc Pinotti, CEO
UnifyCloud LLC 8201 164th Ave. NE, Suite
***@unifycloud.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse