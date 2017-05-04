News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Preston Dillard, PE, Joins Halff as Senior Project Manager
Preston's 30 years of experience include master planning, asset management, program management, and water and wastewater conveyance and treatment planning and design. He has provided facility master plans for treatment facilities; master plans for wastewater collection systems and water distribution systems; asset management plans for various assets; prepared regional water plans; conducted reclaimed water studies; prepared design plans, specifications, and cost estimates; and conducted construction administration for a variety of treatment and conveyance infrastructure components. He has completed projects for a multitude of clients across Texas as well as Oklahoma and Florida including municipalities and river authorities. His design experience enhances a "real world" approach to planning studies.
A few of Preston's recent projects include the following: Garland Wastewater Treatment Master Plan; Mesquite Wastewater System Asset Management Plan; Flower Mound Water and Wastewater Asset Management Plan; Amarillo Wastewater Collection System Master Plan and Asset Management Program; Richland Hills Big Fossil Creek Interceptor, Lift Station, and Force Main; and the Trinity River Authority Ten Mile Creek Sludge Dewatering Facility.
Preston received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University. He has presented at numerous conferences, including the 2014 CMOM Conference.
About the Firm
Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 15 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse