 
News By Tag
* Water Utilities
* Public Works
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Worth
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Preston Dillard, PE, Joins Halff as Senior Project Manager

 
 
Preston Dillard
Preston Dillard
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Water Utilities
Public Works

Industry:
Engineering

Location:
Fort Worth - Texas - US

FORT WORTH, Texas - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Halff Associates, Inc. (Halff), one of the nation's leading engineering/architecture consulting firms, is proud to announce that Preston Dillard has joined Halff as a senior project manager in the Water Utilities Department.

Preston's 30 years of experience include master planning, asset management, program management, and water and wastewater conveyance and treatment planning and design. He has provided facility master plans for treatment facilities; master plans for wastewater collection systems and water distribution systems; asset management plans for various assets; prepared regional water plans; conducted reclaimed water studies; prepared design plans, specifications, and cost estimates; and conducted construction administration for a variety of treatment and conveyance infrastructure components. He has completed projects for a multitude of clients across Texas as well as Oklahoma and Florida including municipalities and river authorities. His design experience enhances a "real world" approach to planning studies.

A few of Preston's recent projects include the following: Garland Wastewater Treatment Master Plan; Mesquite Wastewater System Asset Management Plan; Flower Mound Water and Wastewater Asset Management Plan; Amarillo Wastewater Collection System Master Plan and Asset Management Program; Richland Hills Big Fossil Creek Interceptor, Lift Station, and Force Main; and the Trinity River Authority Ten Mile Creek Sludge Dewatering Facility.

Preston received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M University. He has presented at numerous conferences, including the 2014 CMOM Conference.

About the Firm

Halff is a Texas-based, employee-owned, diverse and multi-disciplined professional services firm. For more than 65 years, Halff has provided innovative solutions for clients in Texas and throughout the United States, offering full-service planning, engineering, architecture, landscape architecture, environmental, oil and gas, right of way, visualization, and surveying services. Halff has 15 offices in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. For more information about Halff, visit www.halff.com.
End
Source:Halff Associates
Email:***@halff.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Halff Associates, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share