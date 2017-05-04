

The Sturge-Weber Foundation Accepting Applications for Lisa's Research Fellowship HOUSTON - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Susan Finnell



The Sturge-Weber Foundation



973-895-4445



sfinnell@sturge- weber.org



www.sturge-weber.org



The Sturge-Weber Foundation Accepting Applications for the 2017 Lisa's Research Fellowship



Houston, Texas, May 10, 2017 -- The Sturge-Weber Foundation (SWF) is now accepting applications for the 2017 Lisa's Research Fellowship, a fellowship for postdoctoral fellows and junior faculty that supports research relevant to the mission of the Foundation. The Lisa's Research Fellowship was created in honor of an SWS patient in 2016 and awards the recipient $50,000 towards research goals.



The goal of this Fellowship is to support patient-oriented research, basic science research, or translational studies relevant to Sturge-Weber syndrome or related conditions. Possible areas of research include, but are not limited to, epidemiological, or behavioral studies, small clinical exploratory trials, studies of disease mechanism, and the development of new technologies, biomarkers and treatments focusing on the neurological, ophthalmological and dermatological manifestations of SWS. Candidates for Lisa's Research Fellowship must be post-doctoral (Ph.D. or M.D.) fellows or newly appointed junior faculty members (first two years of appointment) .



The application deadline for the Fellowship is Friday, July 14, 2017. Details on eligibility and required documentation are available at



The Sturge-Weber Foundation (SWF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. SWF provides assistance to patients and families with the condition of Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS), Klippel Tranaunay syndrome (KTS) and other Port Wine birthmark (PWB) conditions. The Foundation builds awareness, advocates and funds much needed research to ultimately find a cure. SWF is located at 12345 Jones Road, Suite 125, Houston, Texas 77070.



Contact

Susan Finnell

***@sturge-weber.org Susan Finnell End -- Susan FinnellThe Sturge-Weber Foundation973-895-4445sfinnell@sturge-weber.org-- The Sturge-Weber Foundation (SWF) is now accepting applications for the 2017 Lisa's Research Fellowship, a fellowship for postdoctoral fellows and junior faculty that supports research relevant to the mission of the Foundation. The Lisa's Research Fellowship was created in honor of an SWS patient in 2016 and awards the recipient $50,000 towards research goals.The goal of this Fellowship is to support patient-oriented research, basic science research, or translational studies relevant to Sturge-Weber syndrome or related conditions. Possible areas of research include, but are not limited to, epidemiological, or behavioral studies, small clinical exploratory trials, studies of disease mechanism, and the development of new technologies, biomarkers and treatments focusing on the neurological, ophthalmological and dermatological manifestations of SWS. Candidates for Lisa's Research Fellowship must be post-doctoral (Ph.D. or M.D.) fellows or newly appointed junior faculty members (first two years of appointment)The application deadline for the Fellowship is Friday, July 14, 2017. Details on eligibility and required documentation are available at http://sturge- weber.org/for- professionals/ lisas-research- ... . Please direct any inquires to Dr. Jonathan Pevsner, Chief Scientific Officer, The Sturge-Weber Foundation, cso@sturge-weber.org or call 443-923-2686.The Sturge-Weber Foundation (SWF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and celebrates its 30anniversary this year. SWF provides assistance to patients and families with the condition of Sturge-Weber syndrome (SWS), Klippel Tranaunay syndrome (KTS) and other Port Wine birthmark (PWB) conditions. The Foundation builds awareness, advocates and funds much needed research to ultimately find a cure. SWF is located at 12345 Jones Road, Suite 125, Houston, Texas 77070. Source : The Sturge-Weber Foundation Email : ***@sturge-weber.org Posted By : ***@sturge-weber.org Tags : Swf , Research , Fellowship Industry : Medical Location : Houston - Texas - United States Subject : Projects Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number

