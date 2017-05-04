Country(s)
Industry News
HD PHYSICAL THERAPY Celebrates 5 Year Milestone
In May of 2012, HDPT co-founders Ed Harding, PTA and Glenn D'Addario, MSPT, DPT, set out to create an exceptional place where they could help as many people as possible. After five years, they are very proud and excited to be accomplishing just that. Through diligence and dedication, their clinic has grown from the 3 staff members it opened with, to over 14 employees. They have been able to treat over 4200 patients. They have mentored approximately 40 high school and physical therapy students. They have made many appearances at area health fairs, high schools, colleges and community events, as well as contributed to numerous charities and their events. In 2013, they received national recognition for their overall success by winning ADVANCE Magazine's "Best PT Practice 2013" silver medal, and in 2015 they were named the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year. In response to their growth, they have expanded their original office space and are able to treat more patients, more efficiently, plus provide a more pleasant and advantageous environment for their staff.
"We want to extend a heartfelt thank you to our referrers and advocates for helping make HDPT's fifth, milestone year a continued success," said CEO & co-founder Ed Harding. "Thank you for supporting our practice, for referring patients, for trusting and believing in us, and for giving HDPT such a positive community presence. As our practice continues to grow and expand, we know that we would not be where we are today without the continued encouragement of our friends and family, and for that we are infinitely grateful," said Harding. "In the last 5 years, we have helped a lot of people, and have had a lot of fun doing it!"
Please join HDPT for their 5th Anniversary Open House Celebration on Friday, May 19th from 11am-6pm. The clinic is located at 607 North Ave., Door 16, Wakefield, MA. Stop in and say hello, have some food and fun, take a tour of the office, meet the current team and ask a PT any questions! Plus, make sure you enjoy a special treat - we'll have our very own ice cream truck!!!!
At HD Physical Therapy, ADVANCE Magazine's 2013 'Best PT Practice Contest' silver medalist & the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce's 2015 Business of the Year, we are committed to the health and happiness of our patients. Everyday we work to restore each person's maximal function with consistency and compassion. Offering distinctive, inventive and proven rehabilitation treatment, our devoted professionals strive to deliver a successful and enjoyable experience to every patient we meet. HDPT proudly serves the communities of Wakefield, Reading, North Reading, Wilmington, Lynnfield, Saugus, Melrose, Peabody, Stoneham, the North Shore, and Essex County, Massachusetts. For more information about HD Physical Therapy, please call 781-587-0776, or visit http://www.HDPTonline.com.
Media Contact
Lauren D'Addario
781-587-0776
ljd@hdptonline.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse