College Hype featured on May 9 "Chronicle" segment highlighting Dorchester business
A strong sense of community pride throughout Dorchester has fueled the popularity of the company's Dorchester Apparel product line.
College Hype CEO Jack Doherty, a Dorchester native himself, spoke with Chronicle producer Kathy Bickimer about the strong sense of community pride throughout Dorchester, which has fueled the popularity of the company's Dorchester Apparel (http://dorchesterapparel.com)
The Chronicle crew got to see screen printing and embroidery done at College Hype, where Doherty showed Chronicle the T-shirt "All roads lead to Dorchester,"
OFD ("Originally from Dorchester."
The company recently designed and created its own website, http://dorchesterapparel.com, to highlight all of the apparel lines that characterize life in Dorchester. Dorchester Apparel also has a Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/
"Our Dorchester Apparel site speaks to the neighborhood's history and pride," said Jack Doherty, founder and CEO of College Hype, who invites all to look at dorchesterapparel.com. Dorchester is a proud community and people love to show off their Dorchester roots." He added, "It was great to be chosen to be on Chronicle." In fact, when he was asked what's next for his business, he quipped, "This is really it. My highest goal was to be on Chronicle." He then talked with Chronicle about the company's history, recent expansion, and their goals to expand their Dorchester Apparel line.
About College Hype
Since 1987, College Hype Custom Screen Printing and Embroidery has provided organizations with quality, customized apparel and uniforms. Their team works with customers to design and produce apparel which promotes pride in a function or organization, and also contributes to the overall success of an event. College Hype is a full-service apparel partner, marketing through a retail store and an online catalog (www.collegehype.com). In addition to custom apparel, the company offers a large variety of apparel lines exclusive to College Hype, including The Parishes Apparel, All Roads Lead To...Irish Hype Apparel, DOT Day, OFD (Originally From Dorchester), and others.
The company uses the best in equipment and technology for production of custom screen printing and embroidery. Jack Doherty and his team work carefully and closely with community groups, media outlets, colleges and much more and have become "the" place to go for orders. In addition to a robust line of wholesale clients, College Hype has its walk-in, retail store at its Dorchester location.
For additional information on College Hype, please visit www.collegehype.com or call 888-983-3625. College Hype is located at 540 Gallivan Boulevard, Dorchester, MA.
Photo Caption: The College Hype team with the crew of Chronicle, WCVB-TV Channel 5, there to film a segment on the company and Dorchester.
