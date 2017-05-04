Operative Experience adds Brett Nista to its Growing Sales Team NORTH EAST, Md. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Operative Experience, Inc. (OEI), a fast rising developer of high-fidelity human simulators for surgical and pre-hospital education, announced today that Brett Nista has joined the company as Executive Sales Manager. Brett will be responsible for sales of the company's obstetrics, surgical and tactical simulators for the west coast territory. This new regional position is part of an expansion plan announced by the company last year.



Brett brings over 15 years of experience in the medical device industry and most recently served as National Sales Director for audiovisual simulation integration provider, Level 3 Healthcare, where he helped introduce and drive sales of the SIMStation product line throughout the United States. Prior to Level 3, Brett held the Sales Manager position at SonoSim, where he was the top salesperson throughout his tenure with the company, and as a salesperson with Interventional Spine, Pacific Spine Group, and Johnson & Johnson.



"We're excited to welcome Brett to OEI. He is a proven sales leader with an excellent track record and a unique understanding of the medical field," said Jane O'Reilly, Global VP of Sales for OEI. "Brett has an outstanding reputation for building strong relationships in the industry and will undoubtedly add depth to our sales team."



"I'm thrilled to be joining OEI at such an exciting time in the company's growth. OEI's products are taking healthcare simulation to a whole new level and the product line up for 2017 and beyond is incredibly exciting," said Brett.



Brett's appointment is the latest strategic addition to OEI's team after the company announced the appointment of healthcare simulation veterans, Lou Oberndorf as Chairman, Jane O'Reilly as Global Vice President of Sales, Carlos Moreno as Chief Technology Officer, and Paul Bernal as Director of Global Government Business Development in 2016.



About Operative Experience, Inc.



Operative Experience, Inc. is on a mission to revolutionize surgical and pre-hospital training. Using medical simulators with unprecedented anatomical and surgical fidelity within a rigorous experiential instructional paradigm, OEI reduces training costs while increasing training effectiveness and retention. OEI is dedicated to applying this technology to reduce combat and civilian surgical mortality, and to provide humanitarian support to developing countries with limited medical resources.



