News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Last call for entries for 2017 edition of the Arabia CSR Awards
Deadline of submissions for Arab region's biggest CSR awards is on May 31, 2017
Submissions and nominations undergo a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, which has been designed to integrate the inherent principles and frameworks of the Global Compact, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and EFQM Excellence Model. To date, a total of 1,000 applications from nearly 700 organizations representing 29 industry sectors from 13 Arab countries have already been submitted for review.
"We are calling on everyone to send in their nominations and submissions for the 10th cycle of the Arabia CSR Awards, an event that has earned the trust and confidence of both international and regional organizations. This year's edition of the awards will prove to be more exciting as we welcome two new additional categories, construction and hospitality. This event is part of our continuing commitment towards recognizing excellence in the CSR and sustainability sector. We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that the work and achievements of deserving
organisations will not go unnoticed," concluded Habiba Al Marashi, President & CEO, Arabia CSR Network.
To register for the Awards, visit http://awards.arabiacsrnetwork.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse