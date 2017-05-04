Last call for entries for 2017 edition of the Arabia CSR Awards

Deadline of submissions for Arab region's biggest CSR awards is on May 31, 2017

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tag:

* Arabia CSR Industry:

* Business Location:

* Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates DUBAI, UAE - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- May 10, 2017 - The Arabia CSR Network (ACSRN) is making its last call for entries for the 2017 edition of the Arabia CSR Awards, the Arab region's premiere CSR and Sustainability accolade. Now on its 10th cycle, the Arabia CSR Awards recognizes public and private organisations all throughout the Arab region for implementing best practices in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability and thereby creating a positive impact in the society. Two new categories, Construction and Hospitality, have been added to this year's prestigious line of awards, taking the total number of categories to eleven (11).



Submissions and nominations undergo a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, which has been designed to integrate the inherent principles and frameworks of the Global Compact, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and EFQM Excellence Model. To date, a total of 1,000 applications from nearly 700 organizations representing 29 industry sectors from 13 Arab countries have already been submitted for review.



"We are calling on everyone to send in their nominations and submissions for the 10th cycle of the Arabia CSR Awards, an event that has earned the trust and confidence of both international and regional organizations. This year's edition of the awards will prove to be more exciting as we welcome two new additional categories, construction and hospitality. This event is part of our continuing commitment towards recognizing excellence in the CSR and sustainability sector. We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that the work and achievements of deserving



organisations will not go unnoticed," concluded Habiba Al Marashi, President & CEO, Arabia CSR Network.



To register for the Awards, visit End -- May 10, 2017 - The Arabia CSR Network (ACSRN) is making its last call for entries for the 2017 edition of the Arabia CSR Awards, the Arab region's premiere CSR and Sustainability accolade. Now on its 10th cycle, the Arabia CSR Awards recognizes public and private organisations all throughout the Arab region for implementing best practices in corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability and thereby creating a positive impact in the society. Two new categories, Construction and Hospitality, have been added to this year's prestigious line of awards, taking the total number of categories to eleven (11).Submissions and nominations undergo a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process, which has been designed to integrate the inherent principles and frameworks of the Global Compact, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and EFQM Excellence Model. To date, a total of 1,000 applications from nearly 700 organizations representing 29 industry sectors from 13 Arab countries have already been submitted for review."We are calling on everyone to send in their nominations and submissions for the 10th cycle of the Arabia CSR Awards, an event that has earned the trust and confidence of both international and regional organizations. This year's edition of the awards will prove to be more exciting as we welcome two new additional categories, construction and hospitality. This event is part of our continuing commitment towards recognizing excellence in the CSR and sustainability sector. We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that the work and achievements of deservingorganisations will not go unnoticed," concluded Habiba Al Marashi, President & CEO, Arabia CSR Network.To register for the Awards, visit http://awards.arabiacsrnetwork.com/ register/ or contact admin@arabiacsrnetwork.com or call Arabia CSR Network on +971 4 3448622 for any further details.