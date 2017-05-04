News By Tag
GainTools DBX Converter Application for Every OE Users
DBX converter tool will convert Outlook Express DBX files to Outlook PST format.
GainTools DBX Converter app has been prepared to make conversion process simply at your hands. In case you want to export Outlook Express data to MS Outlook for Windows, simply choose the options PST or MSG. If you are looking to open data in Thunderbird, Entourage and Apple Mail, go with EML/EMLX/MBOX file format. No matter which file format you have chosen for migration, the results gained from exporter is accurate and risk free. The tool has been tested for quality. It gives an assurance of error free migration by exporting entire folders including all mail properties like CC, BCC, To, From and attachments. The exporter carries just 3 simple steps for migration. Select any accessible DBX file with advanced filter option and let you choose any of the 5 options for migration, select the output location and finally hit the convert button to success find migration support.
According to GainTools expert, "DBX Migration is a well proven export utility to let you easily change from DBX to multiple other file formats. This app doesn't need technical assistance to download and run. Although we offer round the clock assistance in order to manage happy client relationships. Feel comfortable to download the utility free trial first."
For more information visit: https://www.gaintools.com/
Contact
GainTools
***@gaintools.com
