LogRhythm Announces Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program

Debuting Partners Include Cisco, Carbon Black, Palo Alto Networks, Gigamon and Check Point

Contact

The Content Factory

***@tcf-me.com The Content Factory

End

-- LogRhythm, The Security Intelligence Company, today announced the launch of its new Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program. The program is designed to foster interoperability to deliver a more complete security solution for customers, and build awareness around the value of robust technology integrations. Program members include Cisco, Carbon Black, Palo Alto Networks, Gigamon, and Check Point. These partners have tight, closed-loop integrations with LogRhythm's leading Threat Lifecycle Management (TLM) Platform.By providing an open and flexible solution with multiple integration points across the end-to-end threat lifecycle, LogRhythm collaborates with partners to integrate functionality into its TLM Platform to facilitate rapid detection, response and neutralization of cyberthreats. This capability gives customers a single pane of glass through which to manage their security operations. Committed to customer success, LogRhythm will actively solicit input from its customers to help influence future technology integrations, which LogRhythm believes will lead to continued growth of the TAP Program."LogRhythm has been a great technology partner over recent years and has a strong integration story with Carbon Black across a broad range of our product offerings," said Tom Barsi, senior vice president of business development at Carbon Black. "We're excited to be a part of the LogRhythm TAP Program and believe it will help strengthen our technology integration efforts, and enable customers to optimize the efficacy of their security operations by reducing the mean-time-to-detect (MTTD) and the mean-time-to-respond (MTTR) to cyberthreats and cyberattacks."The LogRhythm TAP Program provides its participants with technical integration support, access to marketing assets and collateral, and go-to-market enablement to accelerate business results and customer success. Additional opportunities for collaboration are providedbased upon three levels of engagement: Access, Preferred, or Elite."Our TAP Program will allow LogRhythm to focus on select partners and facilitate deeper engagement. Our close local ties in the Middle East region with CISCO, Carbon Black and other partner teams only act to strengthen the program," said Mazen A. Dohaji, Regional Director – Middle East, Turkey & Africa at LogRhythm. "As a result, we expect to reach and support more customers, more efficiently, and ultimately help them better address the cyberthreats they face every day."LogRhythm's TLM Platform delivers a collection of aligned security operations capabilities that provide deep and broad visibility across the distributed IT environment to enable organizations around the globe to rapidly detect, neutralize and recover from security incidents.The LogRhythm TLM Platform combines leading-edge big data technology and machine learning to deliver next-gen SIEM, log management, endpoint monitoring, Network Behavior Analytics (NBA), User Entity and Behavior Analytics (UEBA), and Security Automation and Orchestration (SAO) capabilities in a single end-to-end platform. LogRhythm's approach to TLM connects people and processes across the security operations organization with the ultimate goal of reducing the mean-time-to-detect and the mean-time-to-respond to cyberthreats while keeping staffing levels flat.To apply for membership in LogRhythm's TAP program, prospective partners should visit the TAP Program page on the LogRhythm corporate website and request the full program guide to view details.