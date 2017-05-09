News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Indie Authors Awarded Literary Honors for Self-Publishing/Marketing Guide "Navigating Indieworld"
"Navigating Indieworld," by Julie Gerber and Carole P. Roman is recipient of Reader Views 2016-2017 Literary Awards for First Place in Best Writing/Publishing category and The Book By Book Publicity award for Best Writing/Publishing Book of the Year.
Concisely written chapters cover the entire process of the self-publishing journey in an organized, chronological format. Topics such as the importance of beta readers, the editing process, choosing an illustrator, formatting, and the best tools to use, guide authors through what can seem like an overwhelming journey to publication. But, it doesn't stop there – after publication it's on to marketing and publicity, with invaluable information about Amazon and Goodreads, book reviews, and social media, The author's share what worked for them, give insight into the costs of different services and provide real-life examples complete with websites to check out for promoting purposes. Also included is a complete directory by topic that lists organizations, reviewers, blogs, and publications mentioned throughout the book.
Managing Editor for Reader Views, Susan Violante proclaimed "Navigating Indieworld" to be a "must-have" publication for upcoming and experienced Indie authors alike, stating, "I actually wish this book had been published when I first started. It would have saved me a lot of headaches and tough learning lessons!" The other judges of the 2016/2017 Literary Awards obviously agreed with that sentiment, awarding "Navigating Indieworld" with First Place in the Writing and Publishing category as well as the Book By Book Publicity Award for the Best Writing/Publishing Book of the Year.
About The Authors
Carole P. Roman is the award-winning author of forty books. She has found a second, third, and fourth career in writing, marketing, and publicizing her books and those of her author sons, Michael Phillip Cash and Eric Jay Cash. Both her Captain No Beard series and If You Were Me and Lived In… series have received multiple awards including the Kirkus Star of Exceptional Merit, Kirkus Reviews Best, the NABE Pinnacle Award, ERIK Award for 2013, Foreword Reviews Five Star and Finalist in the Book of the Year, and Reader's Views Children's Book of the Year. Carole has a radio show on Pod Fire Radio called Let's Say Hello To Our Neighbors. She and a few colleagues recently started a new magazine with Magster called Indie Authors Monthly, which focuses on connecting readers with new Indie Authors. Carole and Julie have an upcoming radio show called Navigating Indieworld, due to air in early June. Carole lives on Long Island, New York, with her husband and near her children and grandchildren.
Julie A. Gerber is the founder of Away We Go Media, a social media management and consulting firm for authors. She is also a blogger at All The Hits and Misses, Executive Vice President/Business Manager at TopShelf Magazine, Assistant Publisher/Director of Social Media at TopShelf Indie Authors & Books, and co-author of Tortured Souls: The House On Wellfleet Bluffs. Julie can usually be found refereeing her sons, or glued to her desktop as she works from home. She lives in Georgia with her husband, two kids, and her little sidekick, a doting Pekingese rescue named Abby.
For more information on Navigating Indieworld (ISBN 9781537228068, CreateSpace, 2016) visit, https://www.awaywegomedia.com Publicity contact is https://www.ReaderViews.com. Review copies available to the media upon request.
Contact
Reader Views
***@readerviews.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse