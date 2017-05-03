 
Industry News





Cat Games 3D for Cats and Kittens get birds, birds, and more birds

Cat Games 3D for Cats and Kittens version 1.2 is now available on the App Store for iPad and iPhone. This update includes a game of flocking birds to entertain your cat or kitten. Also includes a bug fix and some other updated games.
 
 
Birds_iPhoneSmall
CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Big Monk Games has released an action filled update for Cat Games 3D for Cats and Kittens that will drive your cat wild.

Version 1.2 offers a game of flocking, landing, and squawking birds that your cat can watch and interact with. If the cat paws at a bird and hits it, the bird will be knocked out of the sky and then revive itself seconds later for constant amusement for your cat or kitten.

This update also includes souped up games that were previously available. The laser is more lively and the sound that is gives off is much less irritating than the previous version. The flag game has also been improved with an added rope/string attached to make it more enticing.

Cat Games 3D for Cats and Kittens has been downloaded over 26,000 times and maintains an average review rating of 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store as of this release. Cat Game 3D for Cats and Kittens can be downloaded from the App Store or you can obtain in from CatGamesForiPad.com/games along with all of our other cat related games.


Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7niR71uHOjM



Michael Cozzolino DBA Big Monk Games
***@bigmonkgames.com
Big Monk Games
Email:***@bigmonkgames.com Email Verified
Games for Cats, iPad, iPhone
Pets
Clifton Park - New York - United States
Subject:Products
