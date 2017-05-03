News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Cat Games 3D for Cats and Kittens get birds, birds, and more birds
Cat Games 3D for Cats and Kittens version 1.2 is now available on the App Store for iPad and iPhone. This update includes a game of flocking birds to entertain your cat or kitten. Also includes a bug fix and some other updated games.
Version 1.2 offers a game of flocking, landing, and squawking birds that your cat can watch and interact with. If the cat paws at a bird and hits it, the bird will be knocked out of the sky and then revive itself seconds later for constant amusement for your cat or kitten.
This update also includes souped up games that were previously available. The laser is more lively and the sound that is gives off is much less irritating than the previous version. The flag game has also been improved with an added rope/string attached to make it more enticing.
Cat Games 3D for Cats and Kittens has been downloaded over 26,000 times and maintains an average review rating of 4.5 stars on the Apple App Store as of this release. Cat Game 3D for Cats and Kittens can be downloaded from the App Store or you can obtain in from CatGamesForiPad.com/
Video: https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Michael Cozzolino DBA Big Monk Games
***@bigmonkgames.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse