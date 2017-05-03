News By Tag
Clear Fork Publishing takes on RH Lewis's YA novels!
RH Lewis's four novels, Jace, Josh, Keith, and Sara, have been acquired by Clear Fork Publishing's Callie Metler-Smith.
RH Lewis's four novels, Jace, Josh, Keith, and Sara (http://loiaconoliteraryagency.com/
Lewis's distinct writing style empowers young adults to use their brains as well as courage to overcome obstacles and solve crimes. Each volume grabs you by the collar and does not let go until the last word. You gasp, scream, and cheer with each page.
Jace - Jace Burke can't remember anything before age nine. Now thirteen, he and his adopted sisters attempt to discover who murdered the woman who rescued him as a child and, in the process, missing pieces of his life puzzle fall back in place, some of which are deadly.
Josh - Josh Taylor and his mother have been abused mentally and physically for years by Josh's step-father, Fred. The only way to save themselves is to escape to family in Florida. Running away, however, wouldn't be the end of Fred. He didn't like things taken from him, even if he didn't want them. (After several torturous years, Lewis, along with his mother and two brothers, escaped to Massachusetts. Much of his book Josh is based on his early years.)
Keith - Keith Roberts's life spiraled into an abyss when his father, a Navy Seal, disappeared three years ago, along with Natalie Hill's parents — scientists, in search of wormholes in the Bermuda Triangle. Natalie's brother, Logan, is a physicist bent on finding them and bringing them home. While Logan is running an errand, Natalie accidentally triggers a wormhole that sends her back to ancient Greece. Keith bungles a rescue attempt and is also transported to her location. Together they must find a way home despite all odds in their dimension, and all others against them.
Sara - Sara Morgan has been targeted by Bartholomew Kallestad who is determined to clone Jesus with His DNA from The Shroud of Turin and use Sara as surrogate. Once born, his hateful goal is to murder Him, proving in his twisted mind that he is the greater power… or just Satan in disguise.
RH Lewis's life has always been dedicated to enriching lives. As a youth pastor, teacher, and coach, he has always believed that within each person are planted the seeds of greatness and that God gifted him to cultivate those seeds. For twenty-one years, he coached MathCounts teams, winning over 1000 awards and has been recognized as Teacher of the Year, Math Coach of the Year, MathCounts Coach of the Year, and Prism Teacher of the Year. After teaching for thirty-eight years, he has retired and is now a volunteer Math team coach and a full-time author. He enjoys weaving tales of mystery, suspense, and adventure with real life. Lewis' stories give credit to the intelligence of young people and the important role education plays in life.
www.rhlewisbooks.weebly.com Lewis is represented by Loiacono Liteary Agency www.loiaconoliteraryagency.com
