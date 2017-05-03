 
May 2017





ApogeeINVENT Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

Digital marketing software company ApogeeINVENT announces ability to accept digital currency bitcoins.
 
 
LAS VEGAS - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- ApogeeINVENT, a digital marketing software company, is now able to accept the popular digital currency bitcoins. Bitcoin is a digital currency (also called crypto-currency) that is not backed by any country's central bank or government. This form of payment first came into use in 2009 and has been growing in popularity due to its ease of international use.

"There are certain technologies that come along which change the world: the printing press, the computer, cell phones. I forecast that Cryptocurrency will prove itself to be one of these revolutionary game changers," comments ApogeeINVENT CEO Joseph Frazier. "By accepting this currency in its early years, Apogee will be part of the digital currency revolution."

ApogeeINVENT, a software company that sells marketing systems internationally, now accepts the currency from its clients. They have several clients that utilize crypto-currency as in integral part of their business model.

"Apogee chose to accept bitcoin because of our growing international client base and the increase in popularity of this currency," adds CMO Dwight Calwhite.

About ApogeeINVENT

ApogeeINVENT is a custom web development and design company based out of Idaho and Nevada. In addition to their custom services, ApogeeINVENT has several marketing products that incorporate marketing automation and essential digital marketing tools like email, CRM, websites, online shopping carts, and more. Products include MarketingWebsite and CobraCart Ecommerce for businesses, TitanMLM and TitanTeambuilders for network marketing companies, PostalParrot Email Marketing service (which is included in all platforms), and iPayAuto, dealer payment processing software. Learn more at http://www.apogeeinvent.com

Contact
Dwight Calwhite
***@apogeeinvent.com
End
Source:ApogeeINVENT
Email:***@apogeeinvent.com
Posted By:***@apogeeinvent.com Email Verified
