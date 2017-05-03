Country(s)
Commonwealth Buzz Off Bash 2017
The Daher family is proud to support the One Mission which is dedicated to helping not only the children but the families involved in battling cancer locally at Boston Children's Hospital. The event was hosted at Commonwealth Chevrolet at 155 Marston St in Lawrence, MA 01841 on Sunday, May 7th 2017. Commonwealth Motors also assisted in collecting new Lego products that will be distributed at Boston Children's Hospital. Charlie Daher and his family are excited to prepare for next year's event and look to surpass a total of $100,000! Please visit shopuslast.com and look for the Buzz Off in the Events navigation to donate! It's never too late to help and the need is always there.
