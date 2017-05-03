Commonwealth Buzz Off Bash 2017

 

LAWRENCE, Mass. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Commonwealth Motors was proud to host our 4th annual Buzz Off Bash for pediatric cancer.   Our partnership with the One Mission organization has grown tremendously over our time and we have donated a grand total of almost $80,000! We were able to reach these goals through the help of our customers, business partners, employees, family, friends and buzzees! To add some more excitement to the event we were lucky enough to have the local Lawrence Police and Fire Departments attend with some vehicles for a touch a truck event that brought smiles to many kids faces.  Lawrence General Hospital was also nice enough to have an ambulance on site for the event.  Thanks to all of our donors and volunteers.

The Daher family is proud to support the One Mission which is dedicated to helping not only the children but the families involved in battling cancer locally at Boston Children's Hospital. The event was hosted at Commonwealth Chevrolet at 155 Marston St in Lawrence, MA 01841 on Sunday, May 7th 2017. Commonwealth Motors also assisted in collecting new Lego products that will be distributed at Boston Children's Hospital.   Charlie Daher and his family are excited to prepare for next year's event and look to surpass a total of $100,000! Please visit shopuslast.com and look for the Buzz Off in the Events navigation to donate!  It's never too late to help and the need is always there.

