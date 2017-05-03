CrowdBuild by EDA Funding Launches New Small Business Campaign

CrowdBuild, a division of EDA Funding, will launch a series of "in the trenches" reports and viral videos as the SaaS (software as a service) scales and enters new markets after only 6 weeks from release.

Contact

Jill Daye

***@infocusbrands.com Jill Daye

End

-- CrowdBuild was the service originally created for the crowdfunding space to make funding campaigns more effective and successful through a complete suite of engagement and marketing/sales tools. Through its first 6 weeks in market, numerous small businesses and non profits have also begun using it as a stand-alone, low cost marketing solution with its CRM (client relationship management), market automation and social media management features.Nick Mathius, Project Manager of CrowdBuild, explains: "We originally created this solution with crowdfunding projects in mind but it has been embraced by small business and non profits in their day-to-day grind of finding potential clients/donors and engaging them into business relationships. It has proven a valuable acceleration tool that is easier to use than most market automation programs. Inexpensive lead generation, marketing and donor development building have been the results to date and is why we are launching this series of best practices."Currently, CrowdBuild's international representatives have been conducting seminars and talking tours to educate the target markets on the benefits and functionality of the service. Great best practices from the field have been generated from the user base and the "In The Trenches" Campaign wants to bring this information to the marketplace.In Focus Brands with IFP Films are the creators of the "In The Trenches" Series which includes press, viral videos and a tv pilot for the Travel Channel that travels the world finding and showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit that is common to our human race but set in a constantly changing backdrop of culture, scenery and locations.Jill Daye, Internal Operations Director for In Focus Brands, adds: "In keeping with our longstanding practice of creating branded feedback loops to guarantee that our clients listen to the marketplace and allow the company to pivot to market needs, our In The Trenches Campaign works well for CrowdBuild to share all that they are learning from users across the globe. We expect to create new products and services with them as we convert the best practices learned through the software into meaningful tools for our business and non profit clients."Up next for the CrowdBuild Team, begin production on a series of viral videos and a trailer for the tv series. There will also be an event calendar out shortly for all the seminars being held across the globe.is the newest venture between Autonomy Distributors and In Focus Brands from their successful build out and exit of an international distribution firm in 2016. The company has 2 divisions: the EDA Fund (a hybrid VC/PE fund that invests in existing firms that have attained sustainable revenue for a number of quarters and are searching for next level partners) and(a subscription service that builds your community and guides you into a successful crowdfunding campaign with metrics, CRM and social media integration)(www.infocusbrands.com)focuses on CREATIVELY PRACTICAL solutions-Ideas to Action; Action to Revenue. As branded business development experts, they have created, resurrected and/or managed over 128 diverse businesses across industries. The company is an execution firm that operates 3 businesses internally: the culture/change/brand builder, the management doer and the funder. These integrated services bring deployable teams and resources to our clients' present needs and structures branded systems and staffs that perform exceptionally for the future.is the royalty-based fund started by Robert Manasier and In Focus Brands that creates more flexibility during the startup phase and focuses on delivering funding and resources to execute to a branded plan for proof of concept or launch stage companies.