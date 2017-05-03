 
May 2017





Self-Injections Market Forecasts to 2024

The global self-injections market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period.
 
 
PUNE, India - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Global Self-Injections Market, By Type (Devices (Needle-Free, Auto, Pen, Wearable Injectors), Formulations), Dosage Form, Therapeutic Application, Route of Administration, End-User, Distribution Channel, Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, South America) – Trends and Forecast to 2024

The self-injections market is segmented based on type, dosage form, and therapeutic application, route of administration, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on Type:

·         Devices

1.      Needle-Free

2.      Auto

3.      Pen

4.      Wearable Injectors

·         Formulations

Based on Dosage Form:

·         Single dose

·         Multi-dose

Based on Therapeutic Application:

·         Autoimmune diseases

·         Hormonal disorders

·         Oncology

·         Orphan diseases

·         Pain management

·         Respiratory therapy and others

Based on Route of Administration:

·         Skin

·         Circulatory /musculoskeletal

·         Organs and central nervous system.

Based on End-User:

·         Patient

·         Physicians

·         Home care settings

Based on Distribution Channel:

·         Hospital pharmacies

·         Private clinics

·         Chemist and online pharmacies.

Based on geography, the self-injections market is segmented into geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and, Rest of the World. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-self-i...

Major Players Operating in the Global Self-Injections Market:

·         Abbvie Inc.

·         Antares Pharma

·         3M

·         Becton Dickinson & Company

·         Baxter International Inc.

·         Penjet Corporation

·         PharmaJet

·         GerresheimerAG

·         Pfizer Inc.

·         Terumo Corporation

·         Mylan N.V.

·         SHL Group

·         Bespak

·         Janssen Biotech Inc.

·         Insulet Corporation

·         Unilife Corporation

·         West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

·         Ypsomed

·         Eli lilly and Company

·         Haselmeier AG

·         Alkermes

·         AptarPharma

·         Credence MedSystems Inc.

·         SchottAG

·         Ypsomed

·         Owen Mumford Ltd.

·         Glide Technologies, among other companies.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research

Data Bridge Market Research Private Limited
18883872818
***@databridgemarketresearch.com
