Self-Injections Market Forecasts to 2024
The global self-injections market is expected to grow exponentially in the forecast period.
The self-injections market is segmented based on type, dosage form, and therapeutic application, route of administration, end-user, distribution channel, and geography.
Based on Type:
· Devices
1. Needle-
2. Auto
3. Pen
4. Wearable Injectors
· Formulations
Based on Dosage Form:
· Single dose
· Multi-dose
Based on Therapeutic Application:
· Autoimmune diseases
· Hormonal disorders
· Oncology
· Orphan diseases
· Pain management
· Respiratory therapy and others
Based on Route of Administration:
· Skin
· Circulatory /musculoskeletal
· Organs and central nervous system.
Based on End-User:
· Patient
· Physicians
· Home care settings
Based on Distribution Channel:
· Hospital pharmacies
· Private clinics
· Chemist and online pharmacies.
Based on geography, the self-injections market is segmented into geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and, Rest of the World. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Major Players Operating in the Global Self-Injections Market:
· Abbvie Inc.
· Antares Pharma
· 3M
· Becton Dickinson & Company
· Baxter International Inc.
· Penjet Corporation
· PharmaJet
· GerresheimerAG
· Pfizer Inc.
· Terumo Corporation
· Mylan N.V.
· SHL Group
· Bespak
· Janssen Biotech Inc.
· Insulet Corporation
· Unilife Corporation
· West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.
· Ypsomed
· Eli lilly and Company
· Haselmeier AG
· Alkermes
· AptarPharma
· Credence MedSystems Inc.
· SchottAG
· Ypsomed
· Owen Mumford Ltd.
· Glide Technologies, among other companies.
Global Surgical Navigation Systems and Software Market – Trends and Forecast to 2024
