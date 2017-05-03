News By Tag
KOSBE Offers Seminar On Sexual Harassment At Workplace - And How To Avoid It
What Constitutes Sexual Harassment – What Can It Do To Your Business
Harassment is an issue every employer must consider. Sexual harassment can be a form of employment discrimination. What are the legal issues that can arise when harassment occurs?
In this workshop attendees will learn what can constitute harassment and what recommendations there are for limiting the problems it can cause to your business.
This workshop is applicable to every organization and is intended for small business owners, human resource professionals, administrative professionals;
The seminar will be led by Andrew (Andy) T. Wampler, Chair of the Executive Committee — Wilson Worley Attorneys at Law; http://wwmgs.com
Light refreshments will be provided to the attendees. There is no cost to attend.
Register online at www.kosbe.org/
The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.
Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8811;
The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.
Contact
Aditi Bhave
***@kingsportchamber.org
