 
News By Tag
* Sexual Harassment at Workplace
* Employee Welfare
* Employee Discrimation
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kingsport
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
9876543

KOSBE Offers Seminar On Sexual Harassment At Workplace - And How To Avoid It

What Constitutes Sexual Harassment – What Can It Do To Your Business
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sexual Harassment at Workplace
Employee Welfare
Employee Discrimation

Industry:
Human resources

Location:
Kingsport - Tennessee - US

KINGSPORT, Tenn. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Small Business Development Center ETSU – Kingsport Affiliate Office will host Sexual Harassment at Workplace — And How to Avoid It on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 from 11:30 - 1:00 PM, at Your Kingsport Chamber. The training is co-sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Small Business Development and Entrepreneurship (KOSBE),Wilson Worley Attorneys at Law and Your Kingsport Chamber.

Harassment is an issue every employer must consider. Sexual harassment can be a form of employment discrimination. What are the legal issues that can arise when harassment occurs?

In this workshop attendees will learn what can constitute harassment and what recommendations there are for limiting the problems it can cause to your business.

This workshop is applicable to every organization and is intended for small business owners, human resource professionals, administrative professionals; office managers and professional service providers in particular as well as for any person who wants to understand the subject in detail.

The seminar will be led by Andrew (Andy) T. Wampler, Chair of the Executive Committee — Wilson Worley Attorneys at Law; http://wwmgs.com

Light refreshments will be provided to the attendees. There is no cost to attend.

Register online at www.kosbe.org/events.

The cooperative agreement between KOSBE and East Tennessee State University is partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). SBA's funding is not an endorsement of any products, opinions or services. SBA funded programs are extended to the public on a non-discriminatory basis. Additional funding is provided by the Tennessee Board of Regents and the state of Tennessee.

Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least two weeks in advance. Please contact Aditi Bhave — 423.392.8811; abhave@tsbdc.org; 400 Clinchfield Street, Suite 100, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.

The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network, hosted by Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN, is an accredited member of the National Association of Small Business Development Centers and funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, participating universities and community colleges, and regional support partners. All SBA programs are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. All opinions, conclusions, or recommendations expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SBA and other program sponsors. All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. All information, events, and/or prices are subject to change or withdrawal. The Tennessee Small Business Development Centers Network shall not be held responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints. Please confirm the information with the listing party.

Contact
Aditi Bhave
***@kingsportchamber.org
End
Source:KOSBE
Email:***@kingsportchamber.org
Tags:Sexual Harassment at Workplace, Employee Welfare, Employee Discrimation
Industry:Human resources
Location:Kingsport - Tennessee - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Kingsport Office of Small Business Development PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share