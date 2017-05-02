News By Tag
"Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey" announces World Premiere dates
Mountainfilm and SIFF to unveil documentary on mysterious climbing icon
Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) will follow with the documentary's Northwest Premiere screenings at 4:00 P.M. on June 4 at SIFF Cinema Egyptian (805 E Pine St) and at 6:00 P.M. on June 10 at SIFF Cinema Uptown (511 Queen Anne Ave N). Tickets are available on the SIFF website.
Presented by Patagonia, "Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey" dives deep into the exceptional existence of an American icon. Fred Beckey's outdoor accomplishments throughout the past century are unparalleled. His monumental first ascents broke new ground thought previously impassible, and his essential guidebooks provide a blueprint for generations of new climbers and explorers.
Director Dave O'Leske spent more than a decade filming Fred Beckey with unprecedented access, getting to know the legendary man in the mountains of China, across North America and in his Pacific Northwest home. The film features the music of Matador Records artist Steve Gunn underneath rare archival footage, photos and personal journals dating back to the 1930s. Interviews with more than 30 of the world's greatest climbers--including Yvon Chouinard, Layton Kor, Conrad Anker, Royal Robbins, Jim Whittaker and Reinhold Messner--attest to Beckey's profound impact on the sport and its culture.
The mythology of Fred Beckey has become almost superhuman. But there is much more to discover behind the mysterious name that is spoken in hushed tones around campfires worldwide. Now at age 94, the reclusive legend who gave everything to the mountains is ready to tell his life story for the first time.
Watch the new theatrical trailer on the "Dirtbag" YouTube channel:
"Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey" (2017) (96 minutes)
World Premiere at Mountainfilm in Telluride
Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-29)
Northwest Premiere at Seattle International Film Festival
June 4 and June 10
More info and tickets at http://dirtbagmovie.com
About the Film
Fred Beckey is a true American pioneer, with an unparalleled list of alpine accomplishments under his belt over the past century. Known for an uncompromising dedication to the mountains with his record string of first ascents and groundbreaking new routes, Fred Beckey has achieved mythical status in mountaineering circles. He carries a polarizing reputation as a hero and a rebel, his name evoking simultaneous worship and vitriol. Despite his controversial nature, Beckey's scholarly writings reveal a greater depth to this man, captured in more than a dozen published books that continue to inspire new generations of climbers and environmentalists.
Colorado-based documentary director Dave O'Leske and co-producer Jeff Wenger partnered with a crew of award-winning Seattle filmmakers--producers Jason Reid, Andy McDonough and Colin Plank, editor Darren Lund, co-producer Adam Brown and executive producer Colin Baxter--whose collective past credits include the hit climbing documentary "K2: Siren of the Himalayas" (2012), the Webby Award-winning "Sonicsgate:
"Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey" has a total runtime of 96 minutes.
Presented by Patagonia.
Nonprofit support provided by The American Alpine Club and The Mountaineers.
Learn more at http://dirtbagmovie.com

