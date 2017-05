CMS TUNE-UP!™ Unique New Service offered by Lenders Compliance Group

Lenders Compliance Group, the nationwide risk management firm, announces a unique, cost-effective review of a financial institution's Compliance Management System.

-- Lenders Compliance Group (LCG), the nationwide risk management firm, today announced its new due diligence service, theis a hands-on, cost-effective, due diligence review of a financial institution'sThe unique review is conducted by the firm's Directors and Subject Matter Experts.Jonathan Foxx, Managing Director, stated that "Lenders Compliance Group is the only risk management firm offering this unique service! There is no other firm like us that has the range of knowledge and depth of experience to provide such an extensive overview of a Compliance Management System."When all elements are strong and working together, a financial institution is successful at managing its compliance responsibilities and risks.The Compliance Management System is how an institution learns about its compliance responsibilities;ensures that employees understand these responsibilities;determines that requirements are incorporated into business processes; reviews operations to confirm that responsibilities are carried out; and, takes corrective action that can be monitored and tested."An institution should not need to spend a huge amount of money to find out if its Compliance Management System adequately reflects regulatory compliance expectations,"said Mr. Foxx. "Our review is designed to provide a risk evaluation that is immediately useful to our clients. It is conducted by Directors and Subject Matter Experts who have rigorously trained on the specific review requirements of the CMS Tune-up!™."In an interview with media, Mr. Foxx offered this advice: "A word to the wise: don't wait for the CFPB or the federal agencies to gauge the implementation of your Compliance Management System! A strong and viable CMS is a mandatory requirement that is considered in a regulatory examination. Simply put, regulators have no tolerance for a deficient CMS. Now it is finally possible to be proactive!"Information, Brochures, and Proposals:866-602-6660 x 215-------------------------------------------------------------------------------Lenders Compliance Group, Inc. is the first and only full-service, mortgage risk management firm in the country that specializes exclusively in mortgage compliance, offering the widest suite of regulatory compliance services in mortgage banking. It is a national company, widely known to be a pioneer in compliance and auditing solutions for mortgage compliance. The organization consists of Directors, Group Administrators, Attorneys, Compliance Consultants, Auditors, and Subject Matter Experts in all areas of mortgage risk management. Lenders Compliance Group supports its clients through hands-on guidance, effectively managing regulatory compliance risk for banks and nonbanks.For more information, call 866-602-6660 or visit www.LendersComplianceGroup.com