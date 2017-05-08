News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
BEST THROWBACK PARTY * HIP-HOP/RAP ALBUM 5CENT "feat" Rosie J "Tha Flava of Tha Funk"
A return to the goodness of old school party, funk and soul, "Tha Flava of Tha Funk" is a album fans of party, peace, compassion and music everywhere will appreciate.
"WINNER"
5CENT "featuring" Rosie J
"Tha Flava of Tha Funk"
Akademia Award Winner 5Cent to be honored at the 2018 Gala Event in Los Angeles!
5CENT featuring Rosie J
Winner Best Hip-Hop/Rap Album
'It's instantly obvious when you encounter a hip-hop/rap artist with real production skills; 'Tha Flava of Tha Funk' has a measure-by-measure dexterity that takes huge time and talent to conceive, and the title track is a chart-slayer.'
The purveyors of flava and funk known as 5Cent have released their new album, "Tha Flava of Tha Funk" ( featuring Rosie J ). The album has been published with 10 songs, ( featuring Rosie J ). This album feature the skills of SK-1 producers / musicians G. Keith Brooks and Shawn E. Olvier, it was recorded at G. Keith Brooks Recording Studios in Springfield, MO. A return to the goodness of old school party, funk and soul, "Tha Flava of Tha Funk" is a album fans of party, peace, compassion and music everywhere will appreciate.
5Cent's "Tha Flava of Tha Funk" is the newest rendition of old school favorites penned by 5Cent. There's much more to this fresh take on old school rap, however.
5Cent and Rosie J. delivers an authentic, polished soul sound of their own," writes the Rugley Records label on their behalf. They have worked with some great entertainers and producers. 5Cent and Rosie J. grew up raping and swooning along with their radios, cultivated their rap and silky-smooth vocals.
It wasn't until much later that 5Cent and Rosie J. would combine their talents for this 2016 release. Rugley Records notes that they came together in the music studio, just as the band wants to bring everyone, all of us, together in peace, pop, rap, soul and funk. "Tha Flava of Tha Funk" is as much a mission statement for 5cent and Rosie J. as it is their most prominent release to date.
"We can all come together with music," writes Rugley Records. "5Cent and Rosie J. came together and recorded ten songs. 5Cent has plans to record his own
"party peace album" He plan also to reach out to recording artists Rosie J, Drake, 50Cent, Dr Dre, Jay Z, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross.
5CENT..... Featuring..... Intelligent..... Verses..... for..... Elucidating.....
Creative..... Effectual..... Narural..... Talent
5CENT is a charismatic rap artist extraordinaire..... He believes that GOD is first. Inspired by artist like Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, Hammer, Bell Biv Devoe, Will Smith and most of all, Michael Jackson!!
Best Selling Hip-Hop/Rap on CD Baby's "TOP SELLERS" List Over 100 Weeks!
"5Cent is dedicated to music, peace, love and raising funds for the relief of victims here and all over the world, now and forever."
Like,Tweet, Share,
Get Your Friends to Download The Album,
Ask them to Share with there Friends
Tha Flava of Tha Funk
Distributed
by
Rugley / Armada Records
In Stores NOW!
Available at over 100 digital music stores
in 90 countries online worldwide
Amazon
CD Baby
iTUNES
"BREAKING NEWS"
BBQ Distribution, Amazon in Japan,
Release 5CENT New Album
5CENT "featuring" Rosie J
https://www.amazon.co.jp/
WEBSITE
http://rugleyrecords.weebly.com
Media Contact
Rugley Records Director
Ray du Boc Ali
3233759012
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 08, 2017