Kimia Penton Releases New Album "Where the Rain Falls" July 14th
"Where the Rain Falls" showcases Kimia's command of wide-ranging musical styles
"Where the Rain Falls" will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Google play and all major digital distribution sites on July 14th. An album release party is scheduled in July in Dallas and a tour will be planned for the fall.
An avid traveller, Kimia's personal experiences and the experiences of the people she encounters on her travels shape the music she creates and the stories she wants to tell. The original songs on "Where the Rain Falls" were written and produced with University of North Texas jazz guitarist Kelyn Crapp.
"I wanted to stretch myself even further lyrically and musically with my next release, which is why I invited my friend Kelyn Crapp to co-write and co-produce the project with me. I wanted to be vulnerable but to also paint a hopeful picture of the human experience, celebrating life and love. The combination of my pop and folk tendencies, with Kelyn's incredible jazz sensibilities has resulted in a project that I am very excited to share," Kimia says about creating "Where the Rain Falls".
Kimia was especially excited to collaborate with Kelyn on a cover of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In the Wind" because they are both students of music and fans of great songwriting, and it felt like a natural fit. A music video of their cover of "Blowin' In the Wind" will also be available. Additional songs on the album include "Not Goodbye", which will be released on iTunes and all digital stores on May 19h, a hopeful ballad about commitment and compromise, "Alive Again", an infectious pop/blues song about finding new hope, strength and direction, "Where the Rain Falls", a folk style song with acoustic violin to encourage the listener to let go of past mistakes and accept life's journey and "First and Last Time" written for a friend's wedding.
About Kimia
Kimia Penton is a singer/songwriter/
