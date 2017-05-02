 
Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432


Kimia Penton Releases New Album "Where the Rain Falls" July 14th

"Where the Rain Falls" showcases Kimia's command of wide-ranging musical styles
 
 
Kimia Penton - "Where the Rain Falls"
Kimia Penton - "Where the Rain Falls"
 
LOS ANGELES - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The year 2015 was a good year for British singer, songwriter, violinist and psychologist Kimia Penton, she released her successful LP "Lessons from Life and Love." With her newest release "Where the Rain Falls", she's making 2017 even better. The new album is a personal expression tinged with flavors of jazz, folk and pop music. Critics have compared her sound to Norah Jones, Sade and Allison Kraus.

"Where the Rain Falls" will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Google play and all major digital distribution sites on July 14th. An album release party is scheduled in July in Dallas and a tour will be planned for the fall.

An avid traveller, Kimia's personal experiences and the experiences of the people she encounters on her travels shape the music she creates and the stories she wants to tell. The original songs on "Where the Rain Falls" were written and produced with University of North Texas jazz guitarist Kelyn Crapp.

"I wanted to stretch myself even further lyrically and musically with my next release, which is why I invited my friend Kelyn Crapp to co-write and co-produce the project with me. I wanted to be vulnerable but to also paint a hopeful picture of the human experience, celebrating life and love. The combination of my pop and folk tendencies, with Kelyn's incredible jazz sensibilities has resulted in a project that I am very excited to share," Kimia says about creating "Where the Rain Falls".

Kimia was especially excited to collaborate with Kelyn on a cover of Bob Dylan's "Blowin' In the Wind" because they are both students of music and fans of great songwriting, and it felt like a natural fit. A music video of their cover of "Blowin' In the Wind" will also be available. Additional songs on the album include "Not Goodbye", which will be released on iTunes and all digital stores on May 19h, a hopeful ballad about commitment and compromise, "Alive Again", an infectious pop/blues song about finding new hope, strength and direction, "Where the Rain Falls", a folk style song with acoustic violin to encourage the listener to let go of past mistakes and accept life's journey and "First and Last Time" written for a friend's wedding.


About Kimia

Kimia Penton is a singer/songwriter/violinist living in Dallas, Texas. Her signature sound, a blend of pop, jazz and world music, reflects her background as a citizen of the world. Kimia has called the Middle East, London and the US home. Her worldly upbringing, and her background in psychology, drives Kimia to create music with a message about the power of humanity. Go to www.kimiapmusic.com for more information about new releases and upcoming performances.

