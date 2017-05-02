News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Build Change and Simpson-Strong Tie Announce Fellowship for Engineering Excellence
International nonprofit Build Change and global structural solutions leader Simpson-Strong Tie announce joint Fellowship for Engineering Excellence
The Fellowship program is the result of a recent partnership between international nonprofit social enterprise Build Change and global structural solutions leader Simpson-Strong Tie. Complementing the Simpson Strong-Tie goal to find solutions for structures to make them safer and stronger, the fellowship will allow innovative engineers the opportunity to provide impactful contributions to Build Change programs and engineers' professional development in developing nations around the world.
"We are excited about this new partnership with Build Change. The Fellowship for Engineering Excellence provides a unique opportunity to reduce risk from natural disasters by helping to identify and implement innovative solutions for building safer, more resilient structures in emerging countries throughout the world," said Simpson Strong-Tie CEO Karen Colonias.
The fellowship is open to licensed civil and structural engineers with a minimum of six years of professional experience in structural engineering. Applicants should have experience working in earthquake- and wind-resistant design and construction of buildings, and in existing building seismic and structural evaluation and retrofit according to recognized standards, such as the IBC, ASCE 7, ASCE 41, and others. Candidates should be willing to travel to, live, and work in emerging countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, and South and Southeast Asia for a period of one year beginning July 1, 2017 and concluding June 30, 2018.
Applications will be accepted until June 5, 2017. For more information on this fellowship and application instructions, please visit www.buildchange.org/
About Build Change
Build Change saves lives in earthquakes and windstorms by working with people in emerging nations to build homes and schools that will protect their families and children. Build Change works to strengthen buildings before and after disasters strike in Colombia, Guatemala, Haiti, Indonesia, Nepal, and the Philippines by improving local construction practice and building long-term resilience. More than 25,000 people have been trained in disaster-resistant design and construction techniques and have built over 48,000 safer homes, impacting 257,000 people. Visit www.buildchange.org and follow us on Twitter @BuildChange (https://twitter.com/
About Simpson-Strong Tie
For more than 60 years, Simpson Strong-Tie has dedicated itself to creating structural products that help people build safer, stronger homes and buildings. Considered an industry leader in structural systems research, testing and innovation, Simpson Strong-Tie works closely with construction professionals to provide code-listed, field-tested products and value-engineered solutions. Our engineered structural products and systems are recognized for helping structures resist high winds, hurricanes and seismic forces. They include structural connectors, fasteners, fastening systems, lateral-force resisting systems, anchors and product solutions for repairing, protecting and strengthening concrete. From product development and testing to training and engineering and field support, Simpson Strong-Tie is committed to helping customers succeed. For more information, visit strongtie.com and follow us on facebook.com/
Contact
Kyla Gallagher
***@buildchange.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse