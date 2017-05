Q1 2017 Austin Office Research & Forecast Report

Austin's office market looks forward to a year full of deliveries

-- The Austin office market saw a continued "leveling out" ofboth activity and rates in the first quarter of 2017. The averagevacancy rates increased to 11.4% from 11.1%, fueled in part by newconstruction delivering with vacancy. Despite the additional space,and a slight rise to vacancy rates, gross asking rents ticked slightlyupward from $33.17 to $33.25. Landlords and the money behindthem clearly remain bullish on commercial real estate in Austin.Our local experts continue to see a significant level of subleasespace hitting the market as companies right-size and continue toposition themselves in less heavy traffic corridors (i.e. a flight tothe core or to a specific location central to existing workforce). Ofthe nearly 800,000 SF of office space currently listed for sublease,approximately 440,000 SF is located in the Southwest submarket.Like traffic, cranes in the Austin skyline continue to be a way oflife. 2,817,709 square feet of office space was under constructionduring Q1 2017 with notable buildings such as...read more at http://www.colliers.com/ en-us/texas/ austin/marketreports/ ...