Industry News





Q1 2017 Austin Office Research & Forecast Report

Austin's office market looks forward to a year full of deliveries
 
 
Q1_2017_Austin_Office_Infographic
AUSTIN, Texas - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- The Austin office market saw a continued "leveling out" of

both activity and rates in the first quarter of 2017. The average

vacancy rates increased to 11.4% from 11.1%, fueled in part by new

construction delivering with vacancy. Despite the additional space,

and a slight rise to vacancy rates, gross asking rents ticked slightly

upward from $33.17 to $33.25. Landlords and the money behind

them clearly remain bullish on commercial real estate in Austin.


Our local experts continue to see a significant level of sublease

space hitting the market as companies right-size and continue to

position themselves in less heavy traffic corridors (i.e. a flight to

the core or to a specific location central to existing workforce). Of

the nearly 800,000 SF of office space currently listed for sublease,

approximately 440,000 SF is located in the Southwest submarket.


Like traffic, cranes in the Austin skyline continue to be a way of

life. 2,817,709 square feet of office space was under construction

during Q1 2017 with notable buildings such as...read more at http://www.colliers.com/en-us/texas/austin/marketreports/...

Kaitlin Holm
Research and Marketing Coordinator | Austin
Source:Colliers International
May 08, 2017 News



