Massive Networks Achieves Top 10 Network Design & Integration Award

Enterprise-Class data transport solution provider has been recognized as an elite subset of companies that offers the best network and design services in the industry.

Massive Networks Award LOUISVILLE, Colo. - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Massive Networks, an enterprise-class data transport solution provider, today announced Enterprise Services Outlook, a platform for practitioners, strategists, and visionaries in the Enterprise Services landscape has awarded the company with the



"We are honored that Massive Networks has received top placement from ES Outlook," said Kevin Flake, Chief Operating Officer of Massive Networks. "As one of the few enterprise-class data transport solution providers to receive the award, we're committed to helping our customers thrive with the tools they need for dedicated and managed network connectivity."



In an industry where scalability, connectivity, cost effectiveness, and rapid deployments are of prime importance, the biggest challenge faced in network design is the need to manage connections across different providers. Massive Networks differs from most carriers due to their unique ability to merge the carrier connections, up to 12 providers for dedicated Internet access (DIA), on a single multi-connect solution. Their product,



This approach has provided Massive Networks customers with superior performance from bandwidth intensive services like voice, data, web services, video, and backups-giving customers' the speed, performance, and security needed to run their daily operations. Flake highlights, "Being cross-connected and integrated with every fiber provider in the industry, we manage all of the custom routes for the client so that they can focus on the core of their business."



As public and private cloud platforms penetrate today's industries, the Massive Networks Cloud-Exchange can extend an organization's Wide Area Network (WAN) to include major cloud platforms like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Office 365 from any location. By delivering solutions through a Layer-2 (non-IP based) platform with advanced and secure high-performance connections dedicated to the business, Massive Networks rectifies the discrepancies in the industry. Flake posits, "With Massive's proprietary 'one port, many connections' technology, a company can benefit from faster speeds, lower latency, better security, as well as save money in the process."



To view the full article and award, please visit Enterprise Services Outlook.



About Massive Networks



Massive Networks provides enterprise-class data transport solutions across the entire US domestic carrier ecosystem and to 181 countries worldwide. Their blended managed network delivers high-speed Internet and private line connections to over 1.7 million fiber-lit buildings, data centers, and cloud providers nationwide.



Headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado with data centers and offices throughout the United States, Massive Networks NOC engineers have years of experience navigating the Carrier Ecosystem and act as an extension of your IT team. Massive Networks provides NNI (Network to Network Interface) to dozens of national carriers and Direct Peering Exchanges with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and more!



To learn more about our solutions and technical expertise visit us at







Media Contact

Miki Noble

3038001300114

***@massivenetworks.com



Photo:

