Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

Natural Habitat Adventures' 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest is ON!

Grand Prizes Include Nature Expeditions to Photograph Polar Bears in Churchill, Canada, and Brown Bears in Alaska
 
 
Win a trip to photograph Grizzlies in Alaska
Win a trip to photograph Grizzlies in Alaska
 
BOULDER, Colo. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Photographers who love wildlife are invited to submit up to three of their best photos to Natural Habitat Adventures' 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest (http://dailywildlifephoto.nathab.com/contests/2-2017-wildlife-photo-contest). The event is hosted on the company's Wildlife Photo of the Day website that celebrates the world's most captivating and stunning wildlife photos.

Entrants may submit photos between May 1 and 11:59 p.m. MDT on May 31, 2017. The People's Choice Award voting period is from June 1 to 11:59 p.m. MDT on June 30, 2017. Voters may cast their ballots once a day. Each time someone votes, they receive one entry into a drawing for the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.

The contest welcomes photo submissions of animals taken anywhere in the world, as long as the animals are not in captivity of any kind. Photos of animals in wildlife conservancies or wildlife preserves are allowed. All contest entrants and anyone voting must be at least 18 years of age and reside in the U.S. or Canada.

The public will decide the winners of the People's Choice Award by voting online. The winner of this award will secure a spot on Nat Hab's Classic Polar Bear Photo Adventure (http://www.nathab.com/photo-tours/polar-bear/polar-bear-p...) in Churchill, Manitoba. This is a 7-day, 6-night program valued at $7,700. Roundtrip flights are included. Guests spend three full days photographing polar bears on the tundra with expert Photo Expedition Leaders. Just 16 guests will travel aboard custom Polar Rover vehicles with plenty of room to position for superb shots. An exclusive steel-mesh outdoor observation deck provides opportunities for extreme close-ups when bears wander below.

The Experts' Choice Award will be determinedby a panel of Nat Hab wildlife photographers and Photo Expedition Leaders. This award winner will travel on Nat Hab's Great Alaskan Grizzly Photo Adventure (http://www.nathab.com/alaska-northern-adventures/grizzlie...) to Alaska's Katmai National Park. This is an 8-day, 7-night program valued at $10,200. Roundtrip flights are included. Guests will photograph giant Alaskan brown bears—the world's largest coastal grizzlies—at very close range in a truly wild and remote setting. Access is facilitated aboard a private small ship that enters the coves and bays the bears frequent. Guests will also walk on shore in the careful company of a veteran Expedition Leader, safely observing the bears from just feet away.

Eight Honorable Mentions (three from People's Choice voting and five chosen by the expert panel) will win a $150 gift card to B&H Photography Store.

Natural Habitat Adventures launched the Wildlife Photo of the Day website in 2015. An exciting new wildlife image is featured on the platform every day, and each photo includes a link to conservation information provided by World Wildlife Fund (http://www.nathab.com/wwf/). Photo contest entrants may see their entries selected as the featured daily photo on the site.

For information on all of Nat Hab's trips, descriptive itineraries, date availability and reservations, call 800-543-8917 or visit http://www.nathab.com/. Click HERE (https://forms.nathab.com/catalog/) to order a copy of the 2017 catalog.

About Natural Habitat Adventures

Natural Habitat Adventures is a world leader in responsible adventure travel and nature-based ecotourism. Since its founding in 1985, the company has offered eco-conscious expeditions and wildlife-focused small-group tours to the planet's most remarkable nature destinations. Inspired and created from years of scouring the planet for the singular and extraordinary, Nat Hab's itineraries are artfully crafted experiences that are far from "typical." Trips are guided by professional naturalist Expedition Leaders (http://www.nathab.com/guides-and-staff/guide-bios/), and Nat Hab enjoys a longstanding reputation for hiring some of the world's best guides. Conservation is at the forefront of everything NHA does, and its philosophy is simple: tourism must work with and benefit local communities, which will in turn find value in protecting natural resources and wildlife. NHA is proud to be the travel partner of World Wildlife Fund, sharing a mutual commitment to travel as a means of helping to protect the world's wondrous natural places. Nat Hab has donated more than $2 million to WWF and will continue to donate 1 percent of gross sales plus $100,000 annual through 2018 in support of WWF's mission.

Media: Contact Widness & Wiggins PR for photos and/or more information:

Sara Widness / sara@widnesspr.com / Phone: 802-234-6704

Dave Wiggins / dave@travelnewssource.com / Phone: 720-301-3822

Source:Natural Habitat Adventures
Email:***@travelnewssource.com
Tags:Adventure Travel, Wildlife Photography, Photo Contest
Industry:Photography
Location:Boulder - Colorado - United States
