News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Natural Habitat Adventures' 2017 Wildlife Photo Contest is ON!
Grand Prizes Include Nature Expeditions to Photograph Polar Bears in Churchill, Canada, and Brown Bears in Alaska
Entrants may submit photos between May 1 and 11:59 p.m. MDT on May 31, 2017. The People's Choice Award voting period is from June 1 to 11:59 p.m. MDT on June 30, 2017. Voters may cast their ballots once a day. Each time someone votes, they receive one entry into a drawing for the chance to win a $500 Visa gift card.
The contest welcomes photo submissions of animals taken anywhere in the world, as long as the animals are not in captivity of any kind. Photos of animals in wildlife conservancies or wildlife preserves are allowed. All contest entrants and anyone voting must be at least 18 years of age and reside in the U.S. or Canada.
The public will decide the winners of the People's Choice Award by voting online. The winner of this award will secure a spot on Nat Hab's Classic Polar Bear Photo Adventure (http://www.nathab.com/
The Experts' Choice Award will be determinedby a panel of Nat Hab wildlife photographers and Photo Expedition Leaders. This award winner will travel on Nat Hab's Great Alaskan Grizzly Photo Adventure (http://www.nathab.com/
Eight Honorable Mentions (three from People's Choice voting and five chosen by the expert panel) will win a $150 gift card to B&H Photography Store.
Natural Habitat Adventures launched the Wildlife Photo of the Day website in 2015. An exciting new wildlife image is featured on the platform every day, and each photo includes a link to conservation information provided by World Wildlife Fund (http://www.nathab.com/
For information on all of Nat Hab's trips, descriptive itineraries, date availability and reservations, call 800-543-8917 or visit http://www.nathab.com/
About Natural Habitat Adventures
Natural Habitat Adventures is a world leader in responsible adventure travel and nature-based ecotourism. Since its founding in 1985, the company has offered eco-conscious expeditions and wildlife-focused small-group tours to the planet's most remarkable nature destinations. Inspired and created from years of scouring the planet for the singular and extraordinary, Nat Hab's itineraries are artfully crafted experiences that are far from "typical." Trips are guided by professional naturalist Expedition Leaders (http://www.nathab.com/
Media: Contact Widness & Wiggins PR for photos and/or more information:
Sara Widness / sara@widnesspr.com / Phone: 802-234-6704
Dave Wiggins / dave@travelnewssource.com / Phone: 720-301-3822
Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse