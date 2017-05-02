 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

2017 Thiel College graduating class recognized for academic excellence

Thiel College graduates were recognized for academic excellence during the 2017 Commencement Exercises. Nearly 50% of this year's class was awarded cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude designation.
 
2017 Thiel College Graduates
2017 Thiel College Graduates
GREENVILLE, Pa. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, awarded diplomas to 180 graduates with more than 1,500 faculty members, staff, family and friends in attendance at the William A. Passavant Memorial Center on Sunday, May 7 during its 143rd Commencement Exercises.

Eighty three members (46%) of Thiel's (https://www.thiel.edu/) 2017 Class were awarded Latin academic honors during the Commencement Exercises which is above the national average. Graduates earning a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or higher were awarded cum laude, magna cum laude and summa cum laude.

"The academic accomplishments of this year's graduating class are a testament to the strength of a liberal arts education," said Mary Theresa Hall, Ph.D., Associate Academic Dean. "The emphasis on critical thinking, problem-solving, research competencies and an appreciation for life-long learning prepares our graduates to better engage in today's global community and economy."

49% of those graduating with academic honors were also presented with The Dean's Key for having made Dean's List all eight semesters.

The College's recently-inaugurated President, Susan Traverso, Ph.D., presided over the ceremony and awarded the graduates with diplomas.

President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the Dietrich Foundation Edward J. Grefenstette, J.D. H'17, gave the Commencement address and was awarded an honorary degree. The Commencement Exercises' theme was philanthropy, and Grefenstette urged the graduates to give to causes and institutions.

"Whenever philanthropy is mentioned these days, people tend to focus exclusively on the treasure part, the money part," Grefenstette said. "That's regrettable, because sharing time and talent is just as important—often, more important.

About Thiel College


Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and a 10:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements (https://www.thiel.edu/academics/outcomes). Coeducational from its beginnings, the College remains committed to combining tradition with innovation as it celebrates 150 years.

End
Thiel College PRs



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share