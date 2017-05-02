Country(s)
2017 Thiel College graduating class recognized for academic excellence
Thiel College graduates were recognized for academic excellence during the 2017 Commencement Exercises. Nearly 50% of this year's class was awarded cum laude, magna cum laude or summa cum laude designation.
"The academic accomplishments of this year's graduating class are a testament to the strength of a liberal arts education," said Mary Theresa Hall, Ph.D., Associate Academic Dean. "The emphasis on critical thinking, problem-solving, research competencies and an appreciation for life-long learning prepares our graduates to better engage in today's global community and economy."
49% of those graduating with academic honors were also presented with The Dean's Key for having made Dean's List all eight semesters.
The College's recently-inaugurated President, Susan Traverso, Ph.D., presided over the ceremony and awarded the graduates with diplomas.
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of the Dietrich Foundation Edward J. Grefenstette, J.D. H'17, gave the Commencement address and was awarded an honorary degree. The Commencement Exercises' theme was philanthropy, and Grefenstette urged the graduates to give to causes and institutions.
"Whenever philanthropy is mentioned these days, people tend to focus exclusively on the treasure part, the money part," Grefenstette said. "That's regrettable, because sharing time and talent is just as important—often, more important.
