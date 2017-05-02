 
News By Tag
* Dcio
* Retirement Plan Sales
* Ascensus
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dresher
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
8765432

Ascensus Appoints New Regional Vice President

Anthony Parisi joins sales team to represent the Great Lakes region
 
 
Anthony Parisi
Anthony Parisi
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Dcio
* Retirement Plan Sales
* Ascensus

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Dresher - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
* Executives

DRESHER, Pa. - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascensus, the nation's largest independent retirement and college savings services provider, announced that it has appointed Anthony Parisi as regional vice president of the Great Lakes region, covering Michigan and Indiana.

In this role, Mr. Parisi will work with financial advisors, third-party administrators, and financial institutions—including outsourcing partners and DCIO (defined contribution investment only) wholesalers—to build and maintain Ascensus' key relationships throughout the region. His consultative approach will help advisors grow their businesses while meeting the needs of their plan sponsor clients.

Mr. Parisi brings extensive experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Ascensus, he served as the director of retirement plan development at First Ohio Planning. He has also worked in various capacities for AXA, The Hartford, OppenheimerFunds, Nationwide, and Transamerica. Mr. Parisi received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Kent State University. He holds his FINRA Series 7 and 66 designations.

"Anthony is a seasoned sales professional with a proven record of being a top performer." said AnthonyBologna, vice president, national sales at Ascensus. "We are happy to welcome him to our sales team and leverage his experience to better assist financial advisors in his region."

About Ascensus

Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.

View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc on Twitter.

Contact
Roberta Hess
***@ascensus.com
End
Source:
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
Tags:Dcio, Retirement Plan Sales, Ascensus
Industry:Finance
Location:Dresher - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ascensus News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 08, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share