Ascensus Appoints New Regional Vice President
Anthony Parisi joins sales team to represent the Great Lakes region
In this role, Mr. Parisi will work with financial advisors, third-party administrators, and financial institutions—
Mr. Parisi brings extensive experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Ascensus, he served as the director of retirement plan development at First Ohio Planning. He has also worked in various capacities for AXA, The Hartford, OppenheimerFunds, Nationwide, and Transamerica. Mr. Parisi received a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Kent State University. He holds his FINRA Series 7 and 66 designations.
"Anthony is a seasoned sales professional with a proven record of being a top performer." said AnthonyBologna, vice president, national sales at Ascensus. "We are happy to welcome him to our sales team and leverage his experience to better assist financial advisors in his region."
About Ascensus
Ascensus is the largest independent retirement and college savings services provider in the United States, helping over 7 million Americans save for the future. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm partners with financial institutions to offer tailored solutions that meet the needs of financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus specializes in recordkeeping, administrative, and program management services, supporting over 47,000 retirement plans, over 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts and is home to one of the largest ERISA consulting teams in the country. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com.
