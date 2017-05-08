 

Unni Turrettini's Mystery of the Lone Wolf Killer Wins 2016 Award For Adult Non-Fiction

Killer Nashville, the premier forum for all genres incorporating mystery, thriller, and suspense, honored Unni Turrettini's seminal work on Anders Behring Breivik. She is also presenting at Oslo's OddFellows Club on May 10 as well.
 
1 2
Writer, Public Speaker, Truthteller, Unni Turrettini
NEW YORK - May 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Unni Turrettini, author, public speaker and truthteller, was awarded KillerNashville.com's 2016 Silver Falchion Award for Best Nonfiction Adult Book.  The Mystery of the Lone Wolf Killer: Anders Behring Breivik and the Threat of Terror in Plain Sight.  July 22, 2011 was the darkest day in Norway's history since Nazi Germany's invasion. It was one hundred eighty-nine minutes of terror―from the moment the bomb exploded outside a government building until Anders Behring Breivik was apprehended by the police at Utoya Island. Breivik murdered seventy-seven people, most of them teenagers and young adults, and wounded hundreds more. The massacre left the world in shock.

Turrettini's argument "has wide application: namely, that by overlooking announcements of intent, in effect, that these killers often make before acting, law enforcement officials will miss the lone wolf killers among us. An urgent but evenhanded treatise that deserves a wide readership." (Kirkus Reviews)

Moreover "the thesis, that lone wolves can be identified only by sensitive observation by the communities within which they attempt to form connections, is believable and clearly stated. This will appeal to readers interested in criminology, sociology, and psychology." (Library Journal) are just two examples of the types of reviews that greeted this book.

Unni Turrettini was born in northern Norway and grew up in Drammen, a city near Oslo, approximately twenty minutes from where Breivik was raised. As a foreign exchange student, she graduated from high school in Kansas City, Kansas, and she has law degrees from Norway, France, and the United States. She currently lives with her family in Geneva, Switzerland, and is at work on a second book, a behind-the-scenes examination of the Nobel Peace Prize.

She has given TEDex talks, appeared at several presigious private clubs, done interviews with W and had her book reviewed on the Huffington Post, as well as a full interview on Thrive Global.

On May 10, she will be giving a talk at the International Oddfellows Club in Oslo Norway.  She is available for public speaking engagements, booksignings and conferences, where she can share her unique and important views on Lone Wolf Killers!

Unni Turrettini is available for interviews, public speaking engagements and books signings.  Please contact her through info@scribesunlimited.com.

