London Digital Security Centre Working In The Community With London Businesses

-- The London Digital Security Centre will work alongside the Metropolitan Police to engage directly with small and medium sized businesses based in inner London, as part of its ongoing innovative 'In the Community' programme. Following last month's activity with the City of London Police, the programme will continue from Tuesday 9 May around Tower Hamlets and will highlight potential vulnerabilities in those businesses digital security.Officers from the Metropolitan Police, led by Sergeant Lee Sharp, along with a team of specialists from the London Digital Security Centre, led by Operations Manager Jack Lemon, will target specific areas of the Tower Hamlets, including Bethnal Green, Shoreditch and Brick Lane. The intention is to visit small and medium sized businesses in each area and help them to enhance their digital security, to be better protected from Cyber Crime and know to report crime to Action Fraud, the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, if they do become victims of Cyber Crime.Chief Superintendent Sue Williams, Borough Commander for Tower Hamlets stated, "We are delighted to have the support of the London Digital Security Centre in helping businesses improve their cyber security in Tower Hamlets. Cyber security is of paramount importance to all businesses - half of all businesses across Britain suffered a cyber-attack or breach in their security in 2016, and initiatives like this provide real-world solutions to crimes that can have a devastating impact."Each business visited will be provided with a bespoke report, highlighting any potential vulnerabilities in their digital security with bespoke advice and support on how to remedy them and be better protected when conducting business online.Each business visited will also be provided with a copy of 'The Little Book of Cyber Scams', as well as official literature informed by research from the National Cyber Security Centre.John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the London Digital Security Centre said, "This is our second initiative working directly with the business community in 2017. Our role, alongside that of the Metropolitan Police, the City of London Police and industry experts, is to help businesses grow and innovate through improving their resilience to online threats and vulnerabilities. We want to help make London the safest place to innovate online. We are excited to be working with the Metropolitan Police to help deliver this initiative and help small businesses in London be better protected".For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@londondsc.co.uk.