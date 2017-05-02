Tabbara Electronics announcing Grandstream Networks access door system & WiFi access point pr

Tabbara Electronics, certified distributor of Grandstream Networks in all Middle-East have launched the new GDS3710 Full HD Video Door System as well as the new AC Ceiling access point, the infamous GWN7610.

Tabbara Electronics, introducing the latest from Grandstream Networks

-- Tabbara Electronics has been Grandstream strategic partner since early founding years of Grandstream in 2005. Committed to the success of the brand, Tabbara Electronics has successfully built an empire of channel partners all around the Gulf and Middle East region. Here is a quick look at what Grandstream Networks has released lately in the market and why they have the best SIP communication products and solutions.The GDS3710 is a game-changing full HD IP video door system that combines the power of SIP & the ease of a plug-and-play platform, serving as a surveillance and access control device all at once. By combining state-of-the-art hardware featuring built-in speaker and microphone, it offers an ultra-wide 180-degrees video-viewing angle to ensure wall-to-wall video coverage. With its built-in RFID chip reader, the GDS3710 also offers a keyless access control system allowing leading flexibility in tracking, managing and recording access to any physical building. This IP66 rated, weatherproof and vandal resistant cost-effective access control is a great addition and can easily be integrated with Grandstream's entire portfolio.November 2016 marked the expansion of Grandstream Networks in the WiFi industry. The launching of this ceiling access point took place at Tabbara Electronics' booth during GITEX 2016 in Dubai. Witnessing a lot of success and interest from visitors, the GWN became the vedette of the show for its sleek looks, wide area coverage of 175m and its 1.75Gbps throughput. This high-powered AC Enterprise WiFi AP is the first model to be released by Grandstream and will be followed by additional access points and routers. The GWN7610 works with all routers/switches available in the market and offers significant completive edges with its security features, embedded network management tool and roaming feature.Tabbara Electronics congratulates Grandstream Networks on its expansion in the access control and WiFi marketplace, and renews its commitment to serving its channel partners in the GCC and the Middle-East with the best Grandstream Networks has yet to offer.About Tabbara Electronics LLCTabbara Electronics is the leading telecommunication distributor of Grandstream Networks, Motorola Solutions and Vertex Standard in the GCC region, the Middle East, GCC, Levant, CIS and Africa. For over three decades, they have been representing the best communication products and solutions through channel partners. Their scope of supply covers product distribution, training, sales and technical support across all vertical markets.Website: www.tabbara-general.comAbout Grandstream NetworksGrandstream Networks, Inc. has been connecting the world since 2002 with SIP Unified Communications products and solutions that allow businesses to be more productive than ever before. Our award-winning solutions serve the small and medium business and enterprises markets and have been recognized throughout the world for their quality, reliability and innovation.Website: www.grandstream.com