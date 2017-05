Lake Norman Orchestra: Spring in the Vineyard at Davesté Vineyards

Maestro Eduardo Cedeño and the Lake Norman Orchestra will return to Davesté Vineyards to celebrate Spring in the Vineyard!

LKNO at Daveste Vineyard - Eduardo Cedeno,Conductor

-- Returning for a Spring celebration in, thewill be performing an open-air concert with a wide variety of selections of easy listening music for all to enjoy in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere.Bring a lawn chair or your picnic blanket as the event is outdoors. A bistro dining area is available and seating areas fill up quickly. Pack your picnic basket, come relax and visit the wine tasting room, the art gallery and enjoy great music with your loved ones!$10 cash at the gate.$5.00 cash at the gate - includes entertainment and donation only - no ticket issued.Free Admission - no ticket issued.info@lknorchestra.org155 Lytton Farm RoadTroutman, NC 28166-8659(704) 528-3882Website: http://www.davestevineyards.com/ The, conducted by Maestro Eduardo Cedeño, is a registered non-profit community organization that embraces those community musicians who desire to improve their musicianship, share their talent with their peers and provide quality entertainment throughout the Piedmont region of North Carolina. With more than 65 active members ranging in age from 14 to 70+, the LKNO is committed to collaboration and outreach with artists from the community who may wish to participate as guests of the orchestra, including students from local schools and universities. The LKNO performs from six to eight concerts a year; orchestra rehearsals are held every Monday evening, from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. in facilities graciously donated by the Peninsula Baptist Church in Mooresville, NC. website: http://www.lknorchestra.orgFind us on Facebook! http://www.facebook.com/lknorchestra/holds a Master's Degree in Music Theory from Butler University Jordan College of Music, Indianapolis with extensive music experience spanning the United States, Europe and South America. Cedeño studied conducting under the late Butler University Professor Emeritus Jackson Wiley and the Italian Maestro Ennio Nicotra. A founding member of the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra, Director and Conductor of the Mérida Symphony Orchestra and Founding Member of the Coral Filarmónica de Caracas, Cedeño worked directly with acclaimed José Antonio Abreu. As a Founding Member of El Sistema, Cedeño continues to offer his time and talents to support its efforts in his community. Cedeño has collaborated with organizations such as the Philharmonic Orchestra of Indianapolis, Indianapolis Opera, Charlotte Civic Orchestra, UNCC Opera, Carolina Voices and orchestras in Venezuela. Cedeño is Music Director and Conductor of the Lake Norman Orchestra in Mooresville, Music Faculty at Mitchell Community College, Strings Instructor at Gaston School of the Arts, and Band/Orchestra Conductor at Langtree Charter Academy Upper School.Website: http://www.eduardocedeno.net