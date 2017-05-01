Country(s)
Integrity for online Pet ads, it does exist with Animal Direct
The issue is obvious, the anonymous internet combined with the welfare of our animals just sounds like a recipe for problems. But that does not mean that those looking to sell a pet or look for dog training services should just abandon the idea of the convenience of online ads. Animal Direct have looked at the issues faced by anyone selling pets online and created a new website, not just for those who want to sell pets online, but also service providers including doggy daycare, that makes it safe and secure for everyone.
By far the biggest issue for those who have experienced online pet sales is the sheer number of scammers that infest almost everywhere you find plenty of free pet sale and service ads. Among the real ads, you will find many ads proclaiming people want to 'sell my puppy', but are just one scam after another.
To combat the problem with scammers, at Animal Direct we have used our experience of online sales to create a three-step method to detect and remove scammers:
1. Paid ads – While we ensure the ads are affordable for all, research has shown that even our small charges are enough to remove 90% of scammers from a website.
2. Filters- We use the largest database of rogue email addresses and IPs to filter out known scammers and block them at registration.
3. We take your security very seriously, and have dedicated staff who check each ad image and text placed on our site to ensure it has not appeared elsewhere on other sites under a different name or is out of date.
With prices that meet customer's budgets:
1. Standard Ads Package: 2 Standard ads live for 60 days, 1.99$ with no recurring charges
2. Featured Ads Package: 2 Featured ads live for 120 days, 4.99$ and includes unlimited standard ads. The featured ads are shown in the main page gallery and are labelled as featured ads in all other pages they may appear
Whether you wanting to sell a pet, or are a business such a Vet, Pet Hotel, Grooming Service, Training Service or Doggy Daycare, you now have an affordable, trustworthy online space for your ads. A safe online pet marketplace is important for all of us, buyers, sellers and most of all our pets, and Animal Direct delivers just that. It really does exist.
