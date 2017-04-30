News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
You asked and we Delivered! Free Shipping is ON!
You asked and we Delivered! Free Shipping is ON!
Enjoy Complimentary Free Shipping on All Orders Over $100 - through May 31
Enter FREESHIP at Checkout
www.thelashe.com (773) 202-9399
Take Advantage of Other Offers: Complimentary Posters & Backbar -
The Lashe® Technique is our company's contribution to the eyelash extension industry. The technique has been in development since 2007 and its main purpose is to learn how to attach extensions to eyelashes safely, reliably, with precision and artistry, adapted to one's own facial characteristics.
Our technique is unique and different from all others. Its core is the attachment of the extensions. What made it possible is the composition and viscosity of our Rapid Dry adhesive. The basic element of the technique is that you use a minimal amount of adhesive due to its concentrated formula. The extension is only wet at its base, up to 25% of its overall length. No "painting" of the lash with the adhesive.
A major advantage of our technique is that, if you attach the extension properly (per our instructions)
Contact us at http://www.thelashe.com - thelashe@thelashe.com - (773) 202-9399
Visit http://www.thelashe.com for more information.
Contact
The Lashe
***@thelashe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse