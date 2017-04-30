 
You asked and we Delivered! Free Shipping is ON!

 
 
CHICAGO - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The Lashe® is committed to providing premium quality products and services. Our mission is to constantly offer the most innovative and safe products, along with comprehensive education. The products and education were designed to be a complete system. Our application and aftercare products are all produced in the USA, with the highest quality standards.

You asked and we Delivered!  Free Shipping is ON!

Enjoy Complimentary Free Shipping on All Orders Over $100 - through May 31

Enter FREESHIP at Checkout

www.thelashe.com  (773) 202-9399

Take Advantage of Other Offers: Complimentary Posters & Backbar -

The Lashe® Technique is our company's contribution to the eyelash extension industry. The technique has been in development since 2007 and its main purpose is to learn how to attach extensions to eyelashes safely, reliably, with precision and artistry, adapted to one's own facial characteristics.

Our technique is unique and different from all others. Its core is the attachment of the extensions. What made it possible is the composition and viscosity of our Rapid Dry adhesive. The basic element of the technique is that you use a minimal amount of adhesive due to its concentrated formula. The extension is only wet at its base, up to 25% of its overall length. No "painting" of the lash with the adhesive.

A major advantage of our technique is that, if you attach the extension properly (per our instructions) and the client does not have oily skin or uses oil-based products, the extension will stay on until the eyelash sheds naturally. Another big advantage is the fact that 75% of the extension is free of adhesive and therefore able to flex when pressed against, neither weakening the bond nor feeling stiff. What's more, if you use a high quality extension, like The Lashe® Synthetic Fiber, the extensions will look and feel near-natural.

Contact us at http://www.thelashe.com - thelashe@thelashe.com - (773) 202-9399

Visit http://www.thelashe.com for more information.

