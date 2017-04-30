Indian Art Ideas Marks the Beginning of an Online Art Exhibition called 'Cherishing Motherhood'

 
May 2017





NOIDA, India - May 6, 2017 - PRLog -- The exhibition 'Cherishing Motherhood' would demonstrate the different ways a mother acts as a strong pillar that provides impeccable love and support in every facet of life. This theme was deliberately chosen in order to pay respect to the most beautiful relation on earth which is of a mother with her children. As the month of May brings with it the Mother's Day, the monthly exhibition titled 'Cherishing Motherhood' will display all the magnificent artworks which will give the viewers an opportunity to witness the enchanting artworks which are displayed virtually.

The monthly exhibition is a very thoughtful initiative from the end of Indian Art Ideas in order to promote the works of those artists which are allied with them. This is a necessary step in the accurate direction as it provides a public platform for the upcoming artists to showcase their talent and calibre. This helps in bridging the gap between art creators and art lovers while promoting the remarkable work of promising artists in the world of art.

The Founder of Indian Art Ideas, Shilpi Agarwal, said, "Motherhood is the most beautiful thing that could ever happen to the entire universe. As there is no better blessing than a mother, in the same manner, there is no better mode of expression than art. This month's theme brings both of these beauties together in order to highlight the magnificence of a creator".

There are a total of 34 mesmerizingly enchanting artworks that appropriately showcase the love and care of a mother. This exhibition includes, but is not limited to, pieces like Loss, The Muse and Mothers Love. This exhibition is live on the website from May 1, 2017 to May 31, 2017.

About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit https://www.indianartideas.in

Contact
Indian Art Ideas
9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
